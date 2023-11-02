TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Date published: 2 November 2023 17:22
 ~ Modified On: 2 November 2023 17:59
1 min Read

Journalist Cengiz Erdinç detained over alleged intelligence report

Earlier, journalist Tolga Şardan was arrested for “spreading disinformation” for allegedly reporting on a “non-existent” intelligence report. Erdinç had tweeted about the report as well.

BIA News Desk
Cengiz Erdinç, a respected writer contributing to Kısa Dalga, finds himself in police custody as concerns mount over recent arrests casting a shadow on freedom of expression.

Officers arrived at Erdinç's residence in Balıkesir, where they confiscated his mobile phone and computer. 

Erdinç's arrest appears linked to his social media posts regarding an alleged National Intelligence Organization's (MİT) report on the country’s judiciary, which played a role in the recent arrest of journalist Tolga Şardan. Following the arrest, the authorities denied the existence of such a report.

In his posts, Erdinç commented on MİT's activities, mentioning that MİT keeps preparing reports for Erdoğan and how an organized crime unit was established within MİT on December 11, 2020. 

“Over the past couple of months, there has been substantial preparation involving seven or eight prosecutors in Ankara, akin to a significant investigative effort. I've repeatedly highlighted this, particularly focusing on the Bakırköy Courthouse,” he wrote.

“The investigation reaches local government offices and execution agencies. I suspect that İsmail Uçar's petition, which omitted references to Çağlayan and Bakırköy, was intentionally shared with the media to preempt these inquiries.” (HA/VK)

related news
bianet editor Evrim Kepenek also charged with disinformation
2 November 2023
/haber/bianet-editor-evrim-kepenek-also-charged-with-disinformation-287371
'Disinformation' investigation for three journalists from BirGün
2 November 2023
/haber/disinformation-investigation-for-three-journalists-from-birgun-287366
further coverage of this story
Journalist Tolga Şardan arrested for 'spreading disinformation'
2 November 2023
/haber/journalist-tolga-sardan-arrested-for-spreading-disinformation-287357
