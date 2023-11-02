'Disinformation' investigation for three journalists from BirGün

Following the detention and release of Dinçer Gökçe, the responsible editor-in-chief of halktv.com.tr, the arrest of Tolga Şardan, an author for T24, and the detention of Cengiz Erdinç, an author for Kısa Dalga, an investigation has been launched against Uğur Şahin, İsmail Arı, and Uğur Koç from BirGün newspaper on charges of "publicly disseminating misleading information."

Journalist Cengiz Erdinç detained over alleged intelligence report

Journalism organizations come together to support Tolga Şardan and T24

Journalist Tolga Şardan arrested for 'spreading disinformation'

An investigation into disinformation has been initiated against BirGün Newspaper following a complaint from Fatih Erdoğan, the owner of Pasifik construction company. Fatih Erdoğan, who is also the husband of Justice and Development Party (AKP) Member of Parliament Asuman Erdoğan, filed a criminal complaint with the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office. Uğur Koç, the Publication Coordinator at birgun.net, was the Responsible Editor-in-Chief of the newspaper at the time when the related news reports was published.

Erdoğan requested legal action to be taken due to articles published in BirGün on December 28, 2022, with the headline "A billion-dollar swindle by the AKP Member's spouse!" authored by BirGün reporter İsmail Arı, and on January 6, 2023, with the headline "A decision that will upset the Erdoğans: Putting the brakes on the looting" authored by BirGün's News Director Uğur Şahin.

Journalists from BirGün daily newspaper have been summoned to provide statements, alleging that they committed the crimes of "publicly disseminating misleading information" and "slander and defamation," which are part of the so-called "censorship law" passed by the parliament last year. (AS/PE)