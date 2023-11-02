TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag english kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
MEDIA
Date published: 2 November 2023 17:35
 ~ Modified On: 2 November 2023 17:46
2 min Read

'Disinformation' investigation for three journalists from BirGün

Journalists Uğur Şahin, İsmail Arı, and Uğur Koç are under investigation on charges of "publicly disseminating misleading information."

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
https://static.bianet.org/haber/2023/11/02/disinformation-investigation-for-three-journalists-from-birgun.jpg

Following the detention and release of Dinçer Gökçe, the responsible editor-in-chief of halktv.com.tr, the arrest of Tolga Şardan, an author for T24, and the detention of Cengiz Erdinç, an author for Kısa Dalga, an investigation has been launched against Uğur Şahin, İsmail Arı, and Uğur Koç from BirGün newspaper on charges of "publicly disseminating misleading information."

Journalist Cengiz Erdinç detained over alleged intelligence report
Journalist Cengiz Erdinç detained over alleged intelligence report
2 November 2023
Journalism organizations come together to support Tolga Şardan and T24
Journalism organizations come together to support Tolga Şardan and T24
2 November 2023
Journalist Tolga Şardan arrested for
Journalist Tolga Şardan arrested for 'spreading disinformation'
2 November 2023

An investigation into disinformation has been initiated against BirGün Newspaper following a complaint from Fatih Erdoğan, the owner of Pasifik construction company. Fatih Erdoğan, who is also the husband of Justice and Development Party (AKP) Member of Parliament Asuman Erdoğan, filed a criminal complaint with the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office. Uğur Koç, the Publication Coordinator at birgun.net, was the Responsible Editor-in-Chief of the newspaper at the time when the related news reports was published.

Erdoğan requested legal action to be taken due to articles published in BirGün on December 28, 2022, with the headline "A billion-dollar swindle by the AKP Member's spouse!" authored by BirGün reporter İsmail Arı, and on January 6, 2023, with the headline "A decision that will upset the Erdoğans: Putting the brakes on the looting" authored by BirGün's News Director Uğur Şahin.

Journalists from BirGün daily newspaper have been summoned to provide statements, alleging that they committed the crimes of "publicly disseminating misleading information" and "slander and defamation," which are part of the so-called "censorship law" passed by the parliament last year. (AS/PE)

related news
bianet editor Evrim Kepenek provides statement to prosecutor in 'disinformation' probe
3 November 2023
/haber/bianet-editor-evrim-kepenek-provides-statement-to-prosecutor-in-disinformation-probe-287396
bianet editor Evrim Kepenek also charged with disinformation
2 November 2023
/haber/bianet-editor-evrim-kepenek-also-charged-with-disinformation-287371
Journalist Cengiz Erdinç detained over alleged intelligence report
2 November 2023
/haber/journalist-cengiz-erdinc-detained-over-alleged-intelligence-report-287364
Journalism organizations come together to support Tolga Şardan and T24
2 November 2023
/haber/journalism-organizations-come-together-to-support-tolga-sardan-and-t24-287359
Journalist Tolga Şardan arrested for 'spreading disinformation'
2 November 2023
/haber/journalist-tolga-sardan-arrested-for-spreading-disinformation-287357
related news
bianet editor Evrim Kepenek provides statement to prosecutor in 'disinformation' probe
3 November 2023
/haber/bianet-editor-evrim-kepenek-provides-statement-to-prosecutor-in-disinformation-probe-287396
bianet editor Evrim Kepenek also charged with disinformation
2 November 2023
/haber/bianet-editor-evrim-kepenek-also-charged-with-disinformation-287371
Journalist Cengiz Erdinç detained over alleged intelligence report
2 November 2023
/haber/journalist-cengiz-erdinc-detained-over-alleged-intelligence-report-287364
Journalism organizations come together to support Tolga Şardan and T24
2 November 2023
/haber/journalism-organizations-come-together-to-support-tolga-sardan-and-t24-287359
Journalist Tolga Şardan arrested for 'spreading disinformation'
2 November 2023
/haber/journalist-tolga-sardan-arrested-for-spreading-disinformation-287357
Back to Top