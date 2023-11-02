bianet editor Evrim Kepenek also charged with disinformation

İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office has initiated an investigation into Evrim Kepenek, women's and LGBTI+ news editor at bianet.

The prosecutor's office has summoned Kepenek for questioning on charges of "publicly disseminating misleading information (Article 217/A of the Turkish Penal Code)" and "incitement to hatred and enmity against the public (Article 216 of the Turkish Penal Code)."

Today, Kepenek, accompanied by Beste Dönmez Gedek, an attorney from the Turkey Journalists Association (TGS), went to the Press Offenses Investigation Bureau of Istanbul Courthouse in Çağlayan.

After reviewing the case file, Kepenek and Dönmez-Gedek had to return without providing a statement, as the prosecutor was unavailable, having left for a meeting. The two individuals will return tomorrow to give their statements to the prosecutor's office.

Investigation related to post during earthquake

The investigation is related to a post made by Evrim Kepenek after the 6th of February Earthquakes.

On February 15, Kepenek shared a video on X and wrote, "Gendarmerie has seized aid tents in Maraş Pazarcık, saying that 'all aid will be done through AFAD.' Update: Many aid tents in the field are being confiscated."

A screenshot of Kepenek's post was included in the investigation file, referred to as an "open-source research report."

The Constitutional Court had issued a violation decision regarding "open-source research reports" or "virtual patrol operations" on February19 2020. It ruled that collecting evidence through virtual patrols was not legally valid.

Kepenek: No notification received

Speaking about the matter, Kepenek stated, "Today, when we went to the courthouse to give a statement, I learned that an arrest warrant had been issued against me last week. 'If you hadn't shown up, an order would have been issued to forcibly bring you to Beyoğlu District Police Department tomorrow," they told me. However, I didn't receive any notification about giving a statement. On Tuesday, the police called and told me that there was a case against me and that I needed to give a statement at the prosecutor's office. Today, I went to give my statement. We examined the case with my lawyer. They said, 'When the prosecutor is available, he will take your statement.' However, when we said we were ready to give a statement, they sent us back, saying, 'The prosecutor has an urgent meeting. We can't take you in.' We will go back tomorrow."

One arrest and two detentions in the last 24 hours

Last night, T24 authorTolga Şardan, who was detained on charges of "publicly disseminating misleading information," was arrested. Dinçer Gökçe, the responsible editor of halktv.com.tr, was released after the questioning.

Today, Cengiz Erdinç, an author for Kısa Dalga, was detained at his home in Ayvalık. An investigation has also been initiated against Uğur Şahin, İsmail Arı, and Uğur Koç from BirGün newspaper on the same charges. (HA/PE)