Journalist Tolga Şardan arrested for 'spreading disinformation'

Journalist Tolga Şardan, a columnist for the T24 news portal, was arrested in Ankara following an investigation initiated by the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office related to his article titled "What's in the 'judicial report' submitted to the Presidency by the MİT?" published on Tuesday, October 31.

Şardan, who is renowned for his journalistic work spanning 35 years, was questioned by the prosecutor via the SEGBIS (Audio and Video Information System) from Ankara to Istanbul. Following his statement to the prosecutor, he was taken to Ankara Sulh Criminal Court with a request for his arrest, after which he was transferred to a detention facility.

During his transfer to the detention center, Şardan responded to queries from fellow journalists, stating, "We are journalists."

The investigation was launched by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office concerning Şardan's news commentary regarding a purported "MİT (National Intelligence Organization) report" alleged to have been presented to President Erdoğan. The report was said to contain findings concerning allegations of corruption within the judiciary. The prosecutor accused Şardan of "spreading misleading information to the public" and sought his arrest.

This charge falls under the controversial "disinformation law," with discussions revolving around the definition of "misleading information." The government's unwavering stance on the issue ultimately led to Şardan's arrest.

As part of the investigation, police visited Şardan's residence on Wednesday morning. After an extensive search lasting nearly an hour, they took him into custody. Şardan was then transferred to Ankara Courthouse, where he was interrogated by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office through the Audio and Video Information System (SEGBIS).

During the ongoing interrogation, several organizations, including the Contemporary Journalists Association Ankara Branch, the central office of the association, Ankara Journalists Association, Turkey Journalists Union Ankara Branch, and the President and members of Ankara Bar Association, came to the courthouse to express support for Şardan.

Following Şardan's arrest, the "Center for Combating Disinformation," an entity associated with President Erdoğan, officially claimed on their account that "there is no 'MIT report' as alleged." Critics, however, pointed out that this statement lacked any substantiating evidence or witnesses, and thus raised questions about its credibility.

In his statement to the prosecutor, Tolga Şardan emphasized his 35-year career in journalism, stating, "I have conducted journalism solely within the framework of informing the public."