TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag english kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
Date published: 17 April 2024 17:54
 ~ Modified On: 18 April 2024 11:57
3 min Read

İstanbul night watchman shoots dog in head

The dog taken care of by the neighborhood residents is in critical condition as neighborhood guards’ authority to use weapons once again comes under question.

Tuğçe Yılmaz
TRTürkçesini Oku
Tuğçe Yılmaz

Tuğçe Yılmaz
TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
İstanbul night watchman shoots dog in head

In İstanbul's Fatih district, a nighttime security guard shot a dog named "Lady" with a firearm in the head last night. 

The condition of the dog, currently at an animal hospital, is being monitored by volunteers from the Animal Rights Federation (HAYTAP). The federation announced that legal proceedings would be initiated against the guard who shot the dog to ensure appropriate punishment. 

A volunteer from HAYTAP told bianet that once the dog's general condition stabilizes, arrangements will be made for it to undergo surgery at a specialized clinic. 

Lady, severely injured, remains at risk of both death and paralysis.  

The volunteer further said, “It is said that the dog has an owner; however, as far as we understand, the people living in that neighborhood take care of the dog, it's the neighborhood's dog. It is said to have a record, but we have not been able to access that information yet.  

“Right now, it's in a hospital. Because it was shot in the head, the bullet shattered its jaw and penetrated its spinal cord. Now we're trying to arrange an ambulance to get the animal. 

"Of course, there's also a legal process to go through. Our lawyers will file a criminal complaint. Since the person's face is clearly visible in the video, we believe the individual can be easily identified.  

“The person may be a security guard; however, it is not right for them to use a weapon in a residential area. And there was no urgent situation necessitating the use of a firearm. This bullet could have hit a child just as easily. Our biggest stroke of luck is that the dog didn't die." 

Authority to use weapons for neighborhood guards 

According to Article 16 of Law No. 2559 on Police Duties and Authorities dated 4/7/1934, nighttime watchmen, officially known as “market and neighborhood guards,” are authorized to use force and weapons. 

Members of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) had applied to the Constitutional Court for the annulment and suspension of the eight separate regulations in the Law on Market and Neighborhood Guards, which came into effect in June 2020. 

On June 1, 2023, the Constitutional Court decided to annul seven separate articles and paragraphs in the Law on Market and Neighborhood Guards, approving the use of weapons by guards. (TY/VK) 

animal rights stray animals stray dogs
Tuğçe Yılmaz
Tuğçe Yılmaz
[email protected] all articles of the author
bianet muhabiri. "1 Mayıs 1977 Kayıplarını Yakınları Anlatıyor/1 Mayıs 1977 ve Cezasızlık" dosyasını hazırladı. Ege Üniversitesi Edebiyat Fakültesi Felsefe bölümü mezunu. 2019 yılından beri "Küba"...

bianet muhabiri. "1 Mayıs 1977 Kayıplarını Yakınları Anlatıyor/1 Mayıs 1977 ve Cezasızlık" dosyasını hazırladı. Ege Üniversitesi Edebiyat Fakültesi Felsefe bölümü mezunu. 2019 yılından beri "Küba" isimli köpekle ev arkadaşı. 

show more
other articles
Trans women's homes targeted in İzmir stone-throwing attack
15 April 2024
Trans women's homes targeted in İzmir stone-throwing attack
'We won with women and children': DEM edges AKP in conservative stronghold
1 April 2024
'We won with women and children': DEM edges AKP in conservative stronghold
Newroz celebration in İstanbul drew a crowd of over 300,000 people to Yenikapı Square
18 March 2024
Newroz celebration in İstanbul drew a crowd of over 300,000 people to Yenikapı Square
22ND FEMINIST NIGHT MARCH
Women and LGBTI+s take to streets despite obstacles
8 March 2024
Women and LGBTI+s take to streets despite obstacles
‘Attacks on Academics for Peace continues through the judiciary’
23 February 2024
‘Attacks on Academics for Peace continues through the judiciary’
Back to Top