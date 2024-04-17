İstanbul night watchman shoots dog in head

In İstanbul's Fatih district, a nighttime security guard shot a dog named "Lady" with a firearm in the head last night.

The condition of the dog, currently at an animal hospital, is being monitored by volunteers from the Animal Rights Federation (HAYTAP). The federation announced that legal proceedings would be initiated against the guard who shot the dog to ensure appropriate punishment.

A volunteer from HAYTAP told bianet that once the dog's general condition stabilizes, arrangements will be made for it to undergo surgery at a specialized clinic.

Lady, severely injured, remains at risk of both death and paralysis.

Dün gece İstanbul Fatih'te bir bekçi sokaktaki dostumuzun kafasından silahla vurdu.



Canımızın emanet edildiği görevliler hiç acımadan bir köpeği kafasından vurabiliyorlar. Şahsın derhal meslekten ihraç edilmesi ve cezalandırılması için elimizden geleni yapacağız



Avukatlarımız… pic.twitter.com/VOOCFacqhL — Haytap (@HaytapOfficial) April 17, 2024

The volunteer further said, “It is said that the dog has an owner; however, as far as we understand, the people living in that neighborhood take care of the dog, it's the neighborhood's dog. It is said to have a record, but we have not been able to access that information yet.

“Right now, it's in a hospital. Because it was shot in the head, the bullet shattered its jaw and penetrated its spinal cord. Now we're trying to arrange an ambulance to get the animal.

"Of course, there's also a legal process to go through. Our lawyers will file a criminal complaint. Since the person's face is clearly visible in the video, we believe the individual can be easily identified.

“The person may be a security guard; however, it is not right for them to use a weapon in a residential area. And there was no urgent situation necessitating the use of a firearm. This bullet could have hit a child just as easily. Our biggest stroke of luck is that the dog didn't die."

Authority to use weapons for neighborhood guards

According to Article 16 of Law No. 2559 on Police Duties and Authorities dated 4/7/1934, nighttime watchmen, officially known as “market and neighborhood guards,” are authorized to use force and weapons.

Members of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) had applied to the Constitutional Court for the annulment and suspension of the eight separate regulations in the Law on Market and Neighborhood Guards, which came into effect in June 2020.

On June 1, 2023, the Constitutional Court decided to annul seven separate articles and paragraphs in the Law on Market and Neighborhood Guards, approving the use of weapons by guards. (TY/VK)