TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag english kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
Date published: 19 March 2024 10:31
 ~ Modified On: 19 March 2024 13:12
4 min Read

First visuals reveal extent of deforestation in Akbelen forest due to coal mining

The region saw mass protests last summer to prevent the expansion of coal mining areas.

Diyar Saraçoğlu

TRTürkçesini Oku
Diyar Saraçoğlu

Diyar Saraçoğlu

TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
First visuals reveal extent of deforestation in Akbelen forest due to coal mining

The struggle of the local people and environmental activists against coal mining activities continues in Akbelen Forest, located in İkizköy, Muğla in western Turkey.

For five years, the expansion of coal mining areas in the region had been prevented through ongoing resistance. However, despite extensive protests, tree felling for the expansion of the mining area began in July. New photos from the area reveal the extent of forest areas lost to mining.

The coal extracted here is used in the region's large thermal power plants. Local residents oppose the expansion of the mine due to concerns that it will damage olive cultivation and agriculture activities, and because their villages would end up within the mining areas, forcing them to relocate. Dozens of villages in the region have been evacuated since the 1990s due to mining activities.

Five days ago, a presidential decision published in the Official Gazette stated that many lands and houses in the region would be expropriated, but two days later, this decision was retracted. It is believed that the reason for the retraction was to prevent a backlash before the local elections on March 31.

The İkizköy Environmental Committee organized a demonstration in Akbelen on March 17. Political party representatives, NGOs, Climate Justice Coalition members, and citizens from various places, especially from Muğla's districts, İzmir, Istanbul, participated in the meeting.

Also environmentalists finally managed to get visuals from the mining area for the first time, documenting the extent of deforestation. 

"A death warrant"

At the "Great Gathering in Akbelen" initiated in the new vigil area, Esra Işık read the press release on behalf of the İkizköy Environmental Committee.

"Immediately stop this mine that is expanding towards our villages," urged Işık.

"For five years, we have been on the road to save our lands, olive trees, forests, and villages from the mine. The oppression we have suffered as villagers for years has happened right in front of all of you, and it continues to increase.

"We have been subjected to various pressures from the company and the heavy violence of the gendarmerie just because we defended our land, our trees, our lives. Finally, when the 'urgent expropriation' decision was signed, our world collapsed. This decision was the death warrant first for İkizköy, Karacahisar, Çamköy, and then for nearly 40 remaining villages.

"Then, two days later, we learned that the decision, which should never have been made in the first place, was hastily retracted.

"We know that the retracted 'urgent expropriation' decision is the result of Akbelen's unbroken will, its unyielding determination, and its endless resistance. This time, besides shedding tears of happiness, unfortunately, none of us have been able to take a deep breath yet. Because what we have experienced, what we have seen, makes our doubt heavier than our joy.

"The ongoing unjust and unlawful decisions, the penalties imposed, and the institutions that fail to fulfill their duties still keep our village under the intense threat of the mine. While living in our homes with cracked walls and split columns, while the mine continues to threaten our olives, our lands, and our livelihoods, how can we trust that the canceled decision will not happen again? How can we believe that our lives will not be usurped with a single signature again?

After the statement, the meeting continued with speeches about the Akbelen resistance by the villagers, the lawyers of the case, and representatives of political parties.

Candan Süsoy, the co-mayoral candidate of the Peoples’ Democracy and Equality (DEM) Party for Muğla, and Ahmet Aras, the Mayor of Bodrum and the main opposition Republican People’s Party’s (CHP) candidate for Muğla, made supporting speeches.

Following the speeches, the participants closed the Milas-Ören road to traffic and marched towards the former vigil area at the entrance of the mining area with slogans.

The gendarmerie, turning the former vigil area into a security checkpoint, blocked the march of the crowd towards the mine. After a period of waiting, the gendarmerie opened the barricade, and the crowd, accompanied by slogans, proceeded to march towards the mining area above. This way, the mining area and the felled trees, which had not been fully documented for months, could finally be documented. (DS/AÖ/VK)

akbelen forest Akbelen forest resistance
Diyar Saraçoğlu
Diyar Saraçoğlu
all articles of the author
Yazar ve çevirmen. Medya, bilişim ve kolektif hareketler ile ilgileniyor. "Sosyal Medya: Eleştirel Bir Giriş", "Maske ve Bayrak", "Gazetecilik Saldırı Altında", "Dijital Kapitalizm Çağında Marx'ı Yeniden Okumak",...

Yazar ve çevirmen. Medya, bilişim ve kolektif hareketler ile ilgileniyor. "Sosyal Medya: Eleştirel Bir Giriş", "Maske ve Bayrak", "Gazetecilik Saldırı Altında", "Dijital Kapitalizm Çağında Marx'ı Yeniden Okumak", "Kadın Gazeteciler İçin Güvenlik El Kitabı", "Ne Yapmalı...?" çevirdiği kitaplar arasında. Bilgisayar mühendisliği bölümü mezunu.

show more
related news
Akbelen Forest resistance: CHP faces protest by locals, gendarmerie assault Green Left MP
28 July 2023
/haber/akbelen-forest-resistance-chp-faces-protest-by-locals-gendarmerie-assault-green-left-mp-282131
Akbelen Forest resistance grows as MPs join protests
27 July 2023
/haber/akbelen-forest-resistance-grows-as-mps-join-protests-282053
Olive groves opened to mining activities ahead of expert examination in Akbelen Forest
2 March 2022
/haber/olive-groves-opened-to-mining-activities-ahead-of-expert-examination-in-akbelen-forest-258464
TARKAN EXPRESSES SUPPORT
Petition for Akbelen forest: ‘We won’t surrender it for coal’
11 August 2021
/haber/petition-for-akbelen-forest-we-won-t-surrender-it-for-coal-248569
related news
Akbelen Forest resistance: CHP faces protest by locals, gendarmerie assault Green Left MP
28 July 2023
/haber/akbelen-forest-resistance-chp-faces-protest-by-locals-gendarmerie-assault-green-left-mp-282131
Akbelen Forest resistance grows as MPs join protests
27 July 2023
/haber/akbelen-forest-resistance-grows-as-mps-join-protests-282053
Olive groves opened to mining activities ahead of expert examination in Akbelen Forest
2 March 2022
/haber/olive-groves-opened-to-mining-activities-ahead-of-expert-examination-in-akbelen-forest-258464
TARKAN EXPRESSES SUPPORT
Petition for Akbelen forest: ‘We won’t surrender it for coal’
11 August 2021
/haber/petition-for-akbelen-forest-we-won-t-surrender-it-for-coal-248569
other articles
Another day of nature watch in Akbelen Forest
4 August 2023
Another day of nature watch in Akbelen Forest
Akbelen Forest resistance continues on seventh day
31 July 2023
Akbelen Forest resistance continues on seventh day
Back to Top