Opposition-led boycott in Turkey expands to int'l shows, Muse under pressure to withdraw

An opposition-led boycott campaign in Turkey has prompted cancellations from global performers and raised calls for the alternative rock band Muse to withdraw from a June concert in İstanbul, organized by a company with close ties to the ruling party.

The movement began following the Mar 19 arrest of İstanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, a prominent opposition figure, who was taken into custody along with nearly 100 municipal officials as part of corruption and terrorism-related investigations. The opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) has since launched a boycott campaign targeting companies and media groups close to the government.

Among the boycott's targets is DBL Entertainment, a major event organizer whose clients include international artists. South African comedian Trevor Noah's Apr 23 performance in İstanbul was recently canceled by the company without providing a reason. The event was also removed from the company’s website.

Norwegian singer Ane Brun, another client of the company, followed suit after being contacted by fans from Turkey on social media yesterday, who informed her about the ongoing detention of 301 protesters, mostly students, who had participated in demonstrations against the mayor's arrest. Brun responded by saying she was unaware of the situation and would take action.

Today, the singer announced that she had canceled her concert. “I have decided not to play in Istanbul this October. I was so looking forward to playing for you, but unfortunately, this is not the right time,” she wrote. “I dream of playing for you as soon as possible. I stand by you. In peace and love.”

The focus has now shifted to British band Muse, scheduled to perform in İstanbul in June. Social media users are calling on the group to cancel their concert, also organized by DBL Entertainment.

The backlash centers on comments made by DBL owner Abdülkadir Özkan. Following a recent protest outside a branch of the local coffee chain Espressolab, which is also facing a boycott, Özkan described the campaign as “anti-capitalist” and “treason," sharing footage of the altercation between protesters and those who opposed the protest.

After widespread criticism, Özkan issued a second statement on Mar 31, saying he recognized the legitimacy of boycotts but opposed vandalism.

A former public official, Özkan previously held positions in the Directorate of Religious Affairs and served as a press advisor for the Education Ministry and later as a chief advisor to the prime minister in 2015.

The boycott campaign

CHP leader Özgür Özel called on the party's supporters to avoid patronizing businesses tied to pro-government media on Mar 24. He cited the lack of mainstream coverage of large-scale rallies held by his party outside İstanbul's city hall following Mayor İmamoğlu's detention. “These media outlets are watched by our voters, their companies’ products are bought by our supporters. Yet they ignore our protests,” calling for a boycott against several media conglomerates and their companies.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan dismissed the campaing as “irresponsible calls for boycott aim to harm merchants, industrialists, and entrepreneurs.”

Espressolab, a nationwide chain with more than 300 locations, has become one of the most visible targets of the campaign. In response, members of Erdoğan's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), including former minister Mustafa Varank, staged public shows of support by visiting the chain’s cafes and encouraging patronage.

During a Mar 29 CHP rally in Maltepe on İstanbul Asian side, Özel expanded the boycott campaign to include companies that advertise on pro-government and state-run media outlets.

The expanded list included companies affiliated with Doğuş Holding, which runs NTV and Star TV, two major broadcasters. “We won’t watch NTV or buy from its advertisers until it’s off the boycott list. The Doğuş Group will be buried unless it recognizes this square," Özel remarked during the meeting.

Brands affiliated with the conglomerate include Volkswagen and Nusret steakhouses, owned by Nusret Gökçe, internationally known as Salt Bae. (VK)