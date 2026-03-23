Feminists and LGBTI+s attend İstanbul Newroz celebrations

This year’s Newroz celebrations, held under the slogan “Freedom and Democratic Unity Newroz" (Newroza Azadî û Yekîtiya Demokratîk in Kurdish) once again took place at the Yenikapı, İstanbul, yesterday.

From the early morning hours, citizens began arriving at the venue. Despite the rain and cold weather, celebrations began with the lighting of the Newroz fire.

Throughout the day, the grounds echoed with chants, music, and traditional dancing. With the participation of thousands, the event became a mass gathering—though it did not provide an equally safe space for everyone.

While the bulk of the security was handled by members of the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party, the size and at times politically diverse makeup of the crowd created a relatively unsafe environment for LGBTI+ participants.

Before entering the venue, feminists and LGBTI+ groups were accompanied by DEM Party staff and DEM Party İstanbul MP Özgül Saki. This protective formation continued throughout the day after they entered the area.

'Isn’t this everyone’s party?'

After entering the venue, LGBTI+ participants faced at least three attempted queerphobic attacks.

Each time, DEM Party stewards intervened quickly to protect the group. Some attendees also supported the intervention. Particularly young people, women, and the Peace Mothers at times joined the protective circle, reacting strongly to the attempted attacks.

During these moments, the slogan “Jin, jiyan, azadî” was frequently chanted.

One steward confronted the assailants, saying, “Isn’t this exactly why we love this party? Isn’t it supposed to be a party for everyone?” Another reminded them of past statements in support of LGBTI+ rights made by former Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) Co-Chair Selahattin Demirtaş and PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan.

'Homogenizing' Newroz celebrations

The atmosphere grew more festive with the performance of Koma Amed, but even then tensions did not entirely dissipate.

At least two more attempts at aggression occurred when the rainbow and trans flags were raised during the dancing.

Despite all threats, feminists and LGBTI+ groups left the area near the end of Koma Amed’s concert, applauding and ululating, accompanied by DEM Party staff.

In a statement, the Peace for LGBTI+ Initiative said: “Even though there was an attempted attack by those trying to homogenize the Newroz grounds, our ululations did not fall silent. Together, we are raising the hope for peace. Together, we will be free. Long live our struggle! Bîjî Newroz!” (TY/VK)