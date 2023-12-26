Eight killed in the airstrikes of Turkey announces the Autonomous Administration

The Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) issued a written statement regarding the ground and air attacks by the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) on the areas under its control.

Following the 12 casualties in clashes with the PKK on the territory of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in Iraq, TSK initiated ground and air attacks on Rojava on December 23.

According to Hawar News Agency (ANHA) based in Rojava, the TSK conducted 40 attacks on the region using seven fighter jets and 33 drones. The details provided by the agency include bombings in various locations:

In Cirnik neighborhood, Kamishli: Sadkob station, a food warehouse, a factory in El-Alaya neighborhood, two construction companies, Simav printing house, Korona Hospital, power station, feed warehouse, dialysis hospital, and an oxygen factory were bombed.

Near the Martyrs Junction: Ceramic warehouse, gas station, Aziz garage, cement warehouse, Um Fursan village, fuel depot in El-Alaya neighborhood, market place in El-Alaya neighborhood, warehouse near Korona Hospital, Berfin cleaning products factory, and Botan gas station were targeted in 31 attacks.

In Amuda district: Kerem wedding hall, wheat warehouse, and olive warehouse were hit in three attacks.

In Kobane: Car garage, Médecins Sans Frontières-supported Miştenur Hospital, chicken factory on the road to Termik village, farm, car repair shop, and a construction company owned by Ahmed Temer were targeted in six attacks.

Turkey strikes infrastructure in Rojava following PKK attack

More than 2600 villages and towns left without electricity

The Autonomous Administration stated that as a result of targeting power plants in the city of Kamishli and its rural areas, more than 2,600 villages and towns were plunged into darkness. They also reported that radio stations in Kamishli, Dêrik, and Dirbesiyê were bombed.

Simultaneously with the airstrikes, the Turkey-backed Syrian National Army (SNA) targeted the village of Dendeniye, northwest of Manbij, from the military base in Sheikh Nasser using heavy weapons and mortar shells.

AANES announces the names of those killed

The Autonomous Administration announced that as a result of all these attacks, eight people lost their lives, and 18 others were injured.

According to the statement:

Ferhan Xelef, Berivan Mihemed, Hisen Ahmed, and Riyad Hemo lost their lives in the attack on Simav printing house.

Rênas Hemid Hisên lost his life in the attack on the Jazeera feed factory.

Ferhan Temê lost his life in the attack on the factory in the El-Alaya neighborhood.

Aye el-Sabawi and Faris el-Faris lost their lives as a result of the bombing of Um el-Fursan village near Kamishli.

SDF: "We will not remain silent"

Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Press Center Spokesperson Ferhad Shami made a statement regarding the ongoing attacks by the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) since December 23.

According to ANHA, Shami pointed out that Turkey takes advantage of the silence of the international coalition led by Russia and the United States, and he stated that they will not remain silent in the face of these attacks.

Ferhad Shami said, "The international coalition needs to clarify its position. These attacks affect our joint operations against ISIS and our efforts to stabilize the region. SDF will protect the people of the region against attacks with the same determination it showed in protecting them from ISIS." (VC/PE)