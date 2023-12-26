Turkey strikes infrastructure in Rojava following PKK attack

After the PKK's attacks targeting Turkish military bases in the Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq (KRG) on December 22 and 23, tensions are on the rise in the region.

On the night of December 23, the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) initiated ground and air attacks on infrastructure facilities and institutional centers in areas controlled by the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria. Subsequently, on the following day, the regions of Afrin countryside, Kobanî, and Cizîrê were targeted.

The Rojava Information Center (RIC) reported at least 10 airstrikes in the city of Qamishli on Monday morning.

The Ministry of National Defense (MSB) stated that 29 targets, including caves, shelters, barracks, and oil facilities, were hit. Rojava sources announced that power plants and oil refineries in Derik and Tirbespiye cities were bombed.

General Commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Mazlum Abdi, remarked that "infrastructure and civilian livelihoods" were targeted. Abdi emphasized on social media that Turkey had struck Rojava's infrastructure for the third time within a year.

In his statement, Abdi said, "Repeated targeting of infrastructure and civilian livelihoods in Northeast Syria, three times within a year, is seen as a war crime and an occupation policy by the Turkish state aiming to target our people and destabilize the region."

Eleven strikes in a day

According to the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), a total of 11 airstrikes were conducted yesterday, including the attacks on Kobanî and Qamishli by the Turkish Armed Forces.

In parallel with the airstrikes, hospitals in Qamishli made blood donation calls, indicating the severity of the situation. The details of the airstrikes throughout the day are as follows:

- Power plant in the Meysalun neighborhood

- A point near the train station in the El-Antarih neighborhood

- An attack on a printing house on the West Hizam road resulted in three workers being injured

- Construction site near the COVID Hospital on the East Hizam road

- "Sadcop" fuel storage and distribution facility near the prison with ISIS members in the El-Alaya neighborhood of Kamishli

- Another location in the El-Alaya neighborhood

- Cement factory on the East Hizam road

- Eş-Şimal company near silos in the Kanat el-Suayis neighborhood

- Qamishli train station

- A mill east of the city of Qamishli

- Bombing of a construction company belonging to the Autonomous Administration in Kobanî resulted in two employees being injured.

Dozens killed in drone attacks

According to SOHR data, the number of UAV attacks by the Turkish Armed Forces on areas controlled by the Autonomous Administration since the beginning of 2023 has reached 117. These attacks have resulted in 86 fatalities and over 100 injuries.

According to Hawar News Agency (ANHA), TSK also targeted some villages in the rural areas of Şêrawa district in Afrin with artillery.

The Democratic Union Party (PYD) Co-Chair of the Executive Council, Foza Yusuf, stated that Turkey has initiated a 'total war' in the region and called for a 'mobilization.' According to ANHA, Yusuf said, "We declare a total resistance. Our people must mobilize against this war in all cities and institutions. Let's protect our administrations and our city." (VC/AEK/VK)