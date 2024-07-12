Bill allowing euthanasia of stray dogs submitted to parliament

A bill of amendments to the Animal Protection Law that includes provisions allowing euthanasia of ‘unclaimed and aggressive’ stray dogs has been submitted to the parliament.

Abdullah Güler, the parliamentary group chair of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), announced the 17-article draft law during a press conference at the parliament.

Güler emphasized the plight of stray animals suffering from hunger, cold, and illness, stating that particularly aggressive and sick animals would be collected and taken to shelters. The fate of these animals, including the possibility of euthanasia, would be determined by committees of veterinarians at the shelters.

Güler referred to the stray dogs as a ‘security issue’ and announced "we are providing the possibility of euthanasia for animals that carry rabies risk, cannot be adopted and cannot be treated."

The proposal was developed with input from academics and civil society organizations, he added. Additionally, the proposal includes a hefty of 60,000 liras for individuals who abandon their adopted dogs on the streets.

The proposal has been met with criticism from animal rights activists and the public, who argue that putting dogs to sleep is not a solution and accuse the government of failing to address the issue peacefully, despite previous promises.

Turkey's Animal Rights Law, last amended in 2021, included mandatory pet microchipping, penalized pet abandonment, and provided for the sterilization of strays. While a provision for the euthanasia of unadopted strays was initially included, it was removed due to public backlash. However, this controversial aspect has resurfaced in the new proposal. (TY/VK)