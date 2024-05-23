Turkey plans to euthanize stray dogs: 'Fascism needs animosity towards animals'

The parliament is poised to discuss the proposed amendments to the Animal Protection Law by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP). The amendments, which include provisions for the euthanasia of stray animals, have been met with significant criticism from animal rights advocates.

According to media reports, the proposed changes include the following measures:

Each municipality will photograph dogs in their shelters and post these images on newly established websites to facilitate adoption.

The photographs will remain on the website for a specified period, planned to be 30 days.

Adopted dogs will be tracked with implanted chips.

Dogs not adopted within 30 days will be euthanized by injection.

New dogs will be brought into the shelters to replace those adopted or euthanized, continuing this cycle.

Although the exact number of stray dogs in Turkey is unknown, a 2022 statement from the then-Minister of Agriculture and Forestry estimated it to be around 10 million. With Turkey's population at 84 million, this equates to roughly one stray dog for every eight people in the country.

“Fascism needs enmity towards animals”

Perihan Koca, spokesperson for the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party, shared her concerns with bianet: "If you don't believe in being part of nature, you can suddenly become part of a massacre. I hope they prove us wrong, but you must have noticed the silence from the main opposition for days.

"The bill allegedly talks about the mass killing of street animals, claiming it will be done 'painlessly and humanely.' As with everything else, they are trying to present this to the public with a religious veneer. This is unbelievable. There is no explanation for this from the standpoint of science, conscience, or humanity.

"It is no coincidence that street animals are being used as a distraction. Have we solved the problems of hunger and poverty that we are now discussing animals? They want to institutionalize fascism, and for that, they need enmity towards animals, women, LGBTI+, and Kurds. On one hand, they are making decisions of revenge, and on the other, they are carrying out acts of revenge.

"Let us remember, during the forest fires, the president referred to the animals that died as ‘white meat.’ Now, in the aftermath of the flood disaster, they are talking about the animals that died as ‘casualties.’ This is the mentality we are fighting against. Those who align themselves with fascism will endorse this massacre as well. It is important to recognize that animosity towards animals can be instrumentalized for societal manipulation and is a significant component in the construction of fascism. In the face of this divisive politics and darkness, we must stand for common sense, science, humanity, conscience, nature, life, living beings, and the equality and freedom of species.”

"Euthanizing is killing"

The Life for Law Initiative, a coalition of activists and NGO representatives, has issued a statement calling for public support and participation in their protest: "Once again, we are facing the risk of massacre and isolation of street animals, who are city residents just like us. We need your support and participation in our action to make their voices heard and reach the authorities."

The Union of Bar Associations of Turkey also released a statement, condemning the proposed law: "Euthanasia is another name for killing. If this law passes, an unprecedented massacre of animals in our country's history will be inevitable. Street animals, who have been a part of these lands for centuries and are described as 'dear friends' whenever possible, deserve better than death warrants or isolation in death camp-like shelters.

"If the street animal population is indeed a problem, the solution is a coordinated spaying and rehabilitation campaign by all relevant institutions. Establishing spaying centers in neighborhoods and especially rural areas is necessary and sufficient." (VK)