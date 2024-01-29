Animal rights group denounces 'hate speech' against stray animals

The "Life for Law Initiative" held a press conference today in İstanbul's Üsküdar district, emphasizing the need to secure the legal rights of street animals. The initiative's goal is to mobilize local efforts for animal rights and encourage activists across Turkey to undertake similar actions. They also aim to facilitate discussions with mayoral candidates regarding animal freedom and rights. The initiative's statement highlighted the challenges faced by street dogs struggling to survive under life-threatening conditions such as hunger, cold, violence, poisoning, and being hit by vehicles.

In the midst of the 2024 Local Elections, street animals have become a focal point as discussions around mass collection and slaughtering under the labels of 'euthanasia,' 'collection,' and 'putting to sleep' have resurfaced. Almost every day, reports emerge of municipalities and citizens engaging in animal slaughter, abuse, and violence.

"Hate speech"

Animals are unjustly labeled as 'stray,' declared enemies, and subjected to hate speech propagated by authorities. The initiative specifically called out various statements and actions by political figures, including Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality mayoral candidate Murat Kurum, the New Welfare Party, Ankara Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Mansur Yavaş, and İstanbul Governor Davut Gül.

The discourse and directives from top officials, exploiting the sensitivities of children and families by distorting facts and obscuring their legal responsibilities, have sparked concerns. The statements like 'our children are under threat, our mothers are worried,' and slogans such as 'if there's no morality, there are stray dogs' and 'we will create safe streets' were criticized.

The initiative highlighted the need for local governments and political parties to address illegal actions and statements that lead to unhappy and unhealthy lives for animals in areas where they are exposed to various diseases. The call for vaccinations, sterilization, and treatment for animals living on the streets was emphasized as the only fair, ethical, and moral solution.

The current situation, characterized by unlawful actions and statements repeatedly put forth by local administrations and political figures, is seen as leading to the miserable and unhealthy existence of animals in areas exposed to various diseases, torture behind closed doors, and clandestine killings without accountability.

The initiative underscored that the true solution lies in implementing Article 6 of the Animal Protection Law, which is under threat of being eliminated. It concluded by asserting that it is possible to preserve life and criticized the divisive politics that have allowed animal and potential human killers to roam the streets without facing consequences. (TY/VK)