All defendants released in May Day case

Thirty individuals who were arrested following May Day events have been released by an İstanbul court after the first hearing.

On May 1, left-wing parties and unions attempted to march from Saraçhane to Taksim, a historical site for May Day celebrations that has been banned since 2012. The police did not allow the march and detained dozens of people. Subsequent home raids also resulted in numerous detentions, with 30 people eventually remanded in custody.

The arrested defendants were brought to the courtroom under gendarmerie escort. Those not in custody, along with their lawyers, were present in the courtroom.

Defendants’ statements

Alev Palo, a defendant, defended her actions in court by highlighting the police's use of tear gas and plastic bullets. She stated, "I participated in May Day to voice the demands of workers and oppressed people. As we tried to march to Taksim, a large number of police officers blocked us unlawfully. When we tried to move forward, they intervened with tear gas and plastic bullets. We were subjected to violence during our home arrests. I went to the location to exercise my constitutional rights. I didn’t hear the dispersal warning, but I was aware of the Taksim ban."

Another defendant, Ayşe Beliz İnce, maintained her innocence, saying, "I went to protest against the system and to exercise my constitutional rights. I did not hear any police dispersal warning. I simply wanted to march to Taksim. I don’t believe I committed a crime."

Non-detained defendant Bekir Arslan stated that he attended the protest following a call from CHP leader Özgür Özel. "I had no intention of harming any police or public officials. I was merely trying to protect myself at the moment. I didn’t hear the dispersal warning nor was I aware of the Taksim ban. I followed Özgür Özel’s call to be there. I also obtained a medical report for the injuries I sustained from police officers."

The release verdict

Following the defenses, the prosecutor requested the continuation of detention for the detained defendants. However, the İstanbul 44th Penal Court of First Instance ruled for the release of all defendants under judicial control. The next hearing is scheduled for December 25.

The May Day protesters face charges of 'resisting to prevent duty,' 'participating in an illegal meeting and march without dispersing despite warnings,' 'intentional injury,' and 'damaging public property.' The indictment requests prison sentences ranging from 3 years 9 months to 13 years 6 months for the accused. (HA/VK)