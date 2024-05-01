Over 200 detained during İstanbul May Day events

At least 216 individuals were detained throughout İstanbul today, according to a lawyers’ group providing legal assistance to demonstrators.

“The ruling power once again confronts those who want to be in Taksim Square on May 1 with police attacks and detentions, contrary to the Constitution and decisions of the Constitutional Court,” said the Progressive Lawyers Association (ÇHD).

Most of the detentions were conducted in Beşiktaş and Şişli districts, where demonstrators from various left-wing groups attempted to March toward Taksim.

The day began with workers gathering at Saraçhane Park outside the İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality building in the Fatih district, in accordance with the call from the May Day Committee, comprising trade union representatives. İstanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu and Özgür Özel, leader of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), also attended the celebration.

Speaking to the crowd, Özel also noted the Constitutional Court’s 2023 decision concluding that the May Day ban on Taksim Square was unlawful, saying that this year’s ban was “unconstitutional.”

When the crowd attempted to March toward Taksim, they were met with tear gas and rubber bullets by the police. After negotiations between the committee and the police chiefs didn’t produce any results, the committee decided to conclude the event.

The announcement of this decision, delivered to the crowd by Arzu Çerkezoğlu, the leader of the Confederation of Progressive Trade Unions of Turkey (DİSK), was met with disapproval from the audience, who voiced their dissent with boos. (VK)