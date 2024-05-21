TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 21 May 2024 12:15
 ~ Modified On: 21 May 2024 14:09
1 min Read

İstanbul police detain 27, including journalist in May Day raids

The crackdown on leftist groups continues following the May Day events.

BIA News Desk
BIA News Desk
İstanbul police detain 27, including journalist in May Day raids
Demonstrators clashed with the police on May Day.

İstanbul police launched a series of house raids across the city early today, detaining at least 27 individuals in connection with the May Day events in the city.

Those apprehended include members of various leftist parties and political groups such as the Workers' Party of Turkey (TİP), Revolutionary Youth, Federation of Socialist Assemblies, Party of Social Freedom (TÖP), Labor Movement Party (EHP), Socialist Workers' Party (SEP), and the Socialist Assemblies Initiative (SMİ).

Among those detained is Ali Kadir Güler, a reporter for Gazete Patika, according to reports from Mezopotamya Agency (MA). The detainees were taken to the İstanbul Security Directorate in Fatih. 

These raids follow recent May Day events in İstanbul, where leftist parties, labor groups, and unions attempted to march towards Taksim Square, a historical focal point for celebrations. The square has been off-limits for May Day gatherings since 2013. During this year’s May Day, police detained 200 individuals who attempted to go to Taksim, and dozens more were taken into custody in subsequent house raids. This latest operation marks the third wave of raids. (TY/VK)

May Day
related news
More arrests in İstanbul May Day crackdown
7 May 2024
/haber/more-arrests-in-istanbul-may-day-crackdown-295022
May Day crackdown continues as 38 arrested
6 May 2024
/haber/may-day-crackdown-continues-as-38-arrested-294981
Dozens detained in İstanbul raids targeting leftist groups following May Day
3 May 2024
/haber/dozens-detained-in-istanbul-raids-targeting-leftist-groups-following-may-day-294939
In photos: May Day in İstanbul
2 May 2024
/haber/in-photos-may-day-in-istanbul-294870
May Day marked in Kurdish cities: 'Poverty when working, death after retirement'
1 May 2024
/haber/may-day-marked-in-kurdish-cities-poverty-when-working-death-after-retirement-294855
