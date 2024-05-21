İstanbul police detain 27, including journalist in May Day raids

İstanbul police launched a series of house raids across the city early today, detaining at least 27 individuals in connection with the May Day events in the city.

Those apprehended include members of various leftist parties and political groups such as the Workers' Party of Turkey (TİP), Revolutionary Youth, Federation of Socialist Assemblies, Party of Social Freedom (TÖP), Labor Movement Party (EHP), Socialist Workers' Party (SEP), and the Socialist Assemblies Initiative (SMİ).

Among those detained is Ali Kadir Güler, a reporter for Gazete Patika, according to reports from Mezopotamya Agency (MA). The detainees were taken to the İstanbul Security Directorate in Fatih.

These raids follow recent May Day events in İstanbul, where leftist parties, labor groups, and unions attempted to march towards Taksim Square, a historical focal point for celebrations. The square has been off-limits for May Day gatherings since 2013. During this year’s May Day, police detained 200 individuals who attempted to go to Taksim, and dozens more were taken into custody in subsequent house raids. This latest operation marks the third wave of raids. (TY/VK)