Dozens detained in İstanbul raids targeting leftist groups following May Day

Early this morning, İstanbul witnessed a series of police raids targeting homes across the city. The Progressive Lawyers Association (ÇHD) reported that at least 47 individuals were detained for resisting the controversial ban on May Day celebrations in the city's iconic Taksim Square.

Members from various leftist organizations, including the People’s Houses (Halkevleri), the Left (SOL) Party, Revolutionary Movement, Revolutionary Youth Associations, Socialist Struggle Initiative, and Social Freedom Party (TÖP) were taken into custody.

The People’s Houses stated that the reason for the detentions was participation in “illegal demonstrations." The Left Party also confirmed that numerous home raids were conducted against its members due to their involvement in the May Day demonstrations.

In addition, the detention of 35 of the individuals who were apprehended during the May Day events was extended. Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya justified the operations, stating that “necessary actions were taken.” He detailed on social media that 29 suspects accused of attacking police officers with stones and sticks during were apprehended today. He added that operations are ongoing to capture others involved, identified through camera footage and facial recognition systems.

Over 200 detained during İstanbul May Day events

The ÇHD İstanbul Branch criticized the government’s actions, accusing the Interior Minister of openly targeting and threatening young protesters with falsehoods. They expressed solidarity with those detained for defending the right to assemble in Taksim Square, a historical site for May Day celebrations.

Despite a ruling by Turkey’s Constitutional Court against the closure of Taksim Square for protests, İstanbul’s governor maintained the ban for the twelfth consecutive year. When groups from Şişli, Beşiktaş, and Fatih districts attempted to march towards Taksim, they were met with police tear gas and rubber bullets. Over 200 individuals were reportedly detained during the incidents. (AS/VK)