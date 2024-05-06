May Day crackdown continues as 38 arrested

The aftermath of May Day celebrations in İstanbul has seen a significant number of detentions following attempts by leftist groups to march to Taksim Square, the historic location of Labor Day celebrations in the city, despite a ban by the authorities.

Among the 65 individuals detained on May 1 were referred to the courthouse on Saturday, with 38 of them arrested. Twelve of the released individuals are subject to judicial control measures.

The police crackdown continued beyond May Day, with raids on homes of individuals involved in clashes with the police during the events. Yesterday morning, 11 individuals were detained in raids on several addresses, said the Progressive Lawyers Association (ÇHD). The detained individuals are members of various leftist groups, according to the association. (AÖ/VK)