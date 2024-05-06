TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Date published: 6 May 2024 10:21
 ~ Modified On: 6 May 2024 10:23
1 min Read

May Day crackdown continues as 38 arrested

A court has arrested 38 suspects as 11 more people were detained during the raids over the weekend.

BIA News Desk
BIA News Desk
Evrim Kepenek/bianet

The aftermath of May Day celebrations in İstanbul has seen a significant number of detentions following attempts by leftist groups to march to Taksim Square, the historic location of Labor Day celebrations in the city, despite a ban by the authorities.

Among the 65 individuals detained on May 1 were referred to the courthouse on Saturday, with 38 of them arrested. Twelve of the released individuals are subject to judicial control measures.

The police crackdown continued beyond May Day, with raids on homes of individuals involved in clashes with the police during the events. Yesterday morning, 11 individuals were detained in raids on several addresses, said the Progressive Lawyers Association (ÇHD). The detained individuals are members of various leftist groups, according to the association. (AÖ/VK)

May Day labor day
related news
More arrests in İstanbul May Day crackdown
7 May 2024
/haber/more-arrests-in-istanbul-may-day-crackdown-295022
Pro-Palestinian youth group members allege mistreatment in police custody
6 May 2024
/haber/pro-palestinian-youth-group-members-allege-mistreatment-in-police-custody-294989
Dozens detained in İstanbul raids targeting leftist groups following May Day
3 May 2024
/haber/dozens-detained-in-istanbul-raids-targeting-leftist-groups-following-may-day-294939
Over 200 detained during İstanbul May Day events
1 May 2024
/haber/over-200-detained-during-istanbul-may-day-events-294851
