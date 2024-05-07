TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 7 May 2024 09:45
 ~ Modified On: 7 May 2024 09:54
1 min Read

More arrests in İstanbul May Day crackdown

Eleven out of the 12 people who were detained across raids in the city have been remanded in custody.

BIA News Desk
BIA News Desk
More arrests in İstanbul May Day crackdown
Police blocking the road to Taksim under İstanbul's historic aqueducts.

Eleven more individuals have been arrested in connection with the May Day events in İstanbul, bringing the total number of arrestees to 49, the Progressive Lawyers Association (ÇHD) has announced.

May Day events in the city led to the detention of over 200 people following attempts by various groups to march from Saraçhane to Taksim Square, a historically significant site for labor movements in Turkey. 

The police crackdown continued beyond May Day, with raids on homes of individuals involved in the events.

Labor unions and left-wing groups, which have been advocating for the right to celebrate May Day at Taksim Square—a practice that has been banned for the past 11 years, gathered at Saraçhane Park, located next to the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality building in the Fatih district, with the intention of marching to Taksim Square. The main opposition party, the Republican People’s Party (CHP), which garnered the most votes in the local elections, also supported the call to allow celebrations at the square.

However, their path was blocked by police, leading to clashes between the officers and demonstrators. (AS/VK)

May Day
