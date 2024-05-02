TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 2 May 2024 11:00
 ~ Modified On: 2 May 2024 18:31
1 min Read

In photos: May Day in İstanbul

Police responded to demonstrators with water cannons, tear gas, and rubber bullets as they attempted to march from the besieged Saraçhane to Taksim.

Murat Bay
In response to the call from labor and professional organizations to gather in Taksim Square, thousands of people gathered in Saraçhane on May Day.

Police responded to demonstrators with water cannons, tear gas, and rubber bullets as they attempted to march from the besieged Saraçhane to Taksim. The intervention and clashes lasted for approximately 1.5 hours.

From the lens of photojournalist Murat Bay, Istanbul on May Day.

May Day
Murat Bay
Murat Bay
Gazeteci, fotomuhabiri, belgeselci. Çatışma bölgelerinde çalışıyor. 

