In photos: May Day in İstanbul

In response to the call from labor and professional organizations to gather in Taksim Square, thousands of people gathered in Saraçhane on May Day.

Police responded to demonstrators with water cannons, tear gas, and rubber bullets as they attempted to march from the besieged Saraçhane to Taksim. The intervention and clashes lasted for approximately 1.5 hours.

From the lens of photojournalist Murat Bay, Istanbul on May Day.