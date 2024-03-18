A vehicle trapped in İliç gold mine disaster reached

Teams reached a vehicle during soil clearance with heavy machinery 33 days after the heap leach slide disaster in İliç, Erzincan at the Çöpler Gold Mine owned by Anagold Mining, a partnership between Çalık Holding and SSR Mining. However, no evidence related to the missing workers was found during the search conducted in the vehicle.

Nine workers are still buried underground since the incident on February 13.

Following the discovery of the vehicle, AFAD teams and other teams intensified their efforts to find the missing workers in the area where the vehicle was found.

Report on the gold mine disaster from the Independent Mining Workers' Union

(HA/PE)