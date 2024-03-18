TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Date published: 18 March 2024 09:34
 ~ Modified On: 18 March 2024 10:01
1 min Read

A vehicle trapped in İliç gold mine disaster reached

No evidence related to the missing workers was found in the search conducted in the vehicle.

BIA News Desk
BIA News Desk
A vehicle trapped in İliç gold mine disaster reached

Teams reached a vehicle during soil clearance with heavy machinery 33 days after the heap leach slide disaster in İliç, Erzincan at the Çöpler Gold Mine owned by Anagold Mining, a partnership between Çalık Holding and SSR Mining. However, no evidence related to the missing workers was found during the search conducted in the vehicle.

Nine workers are still buried underground since the incident on February 13.

Following the discovery of the vehicle, AFAD teams and other teams intensified their efforts to find the missing workers in the area where the vehicle was found.

Report on the gold mine disaster from the Independent Mining Workers' Union
Report on the gold mine disaster from the Independent Mining Workers' Union
21 February 2024

(HA/PE)

iliç gold mine anagold mining
related news
Ministers in İliç: Search operations have been suspended until the landslide stops
21 February 2024
/haber/ministers-in-ilic-search-operations-have-been-suspended-until-the-landslide-stops-292191
Trapped miners in İliç located
16 February 2024
/haber/trapped-miners-in-ilic-located-291988
The wait continues for workers trapped under the soil in İliç gold mine
15 February 2024
/haber/the-wait-continues-for-workers-trapped-under-the-soil-in-ilic-gold-mine-291933
'The volume of the sliding mass in Iliç is 10 million cubic meters'
14 February 2024
/haber/the-volume-of-the-sliding-mass-in-ilic-is-10-million-cubic-meters-291837
Cihaner on the landslide in İliç gold mine: 'Unfortunately, it was clear this would happen'
13 February 2024
/haber/cihaner-on-the-landslide-in-ilic-gold-mine-unfortunately-it-was-clear-this-would-happen-291821
