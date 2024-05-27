TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag english kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
RIGHTS
Date published: 27 May 2024 13:08
 ~ Modified On: 27 May 2024 13:09
2 min Read

Former minister implicated in Erzincan gold mine landslide

Nine workers were killed in the landslide in February.

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
Former minister implicated in Erzincan gold mine landslide

A recent revelation has linked the February landslide at a gold mine in İliç, Erzincan, which claimed the lives of nine workers, to the former Minister of Environment and Urbanization, Murat Kurum. 

The mine, operated by Anagold Mining, received approval for both its Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and a second capacity increase under Kurum's tenure, Deniz Yavuzyılmaz, deputy chair of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), has revealed.

According to expert reports, the officials responsible for granting the EIA approval were found to be primarily at fault. Yavuzyılmaz emphasized that Kurum should be included in the investigation.

"Kurum personally signed off on the second capacity increase permit for the gold mine in Erzincan İliç, where the disaster occurred," Yavuzyılmaz stated. "This signature is tantamount to endorsing the catastrophe! The Expert Report submitted to the İliç Chief Public Prosecutor's Office identifies the officials who approved the EIA as having significant culpability. Consequently, Murat Kurum's parliamentary immunity should be urgently revoked, and he should be subject to investigation."

The tragedy unfolded on February 13 when a massive landslide struck the Çöpler Gold Mine, a joint venture between the Turkey-based Çalık Holding and SSR Mining, a multinational company. The remains of five of the nine victims remain trapped underground. (HA/VK)

gold mine
related news
A vehicle trapped in İliç gold mine disaster reached
18 March 2024
/haber/a-vehicle-trapped-in-ilic-gold-mine-disaster-reached-293163
TMMOB on İliç gold mine: 'We have repeatedly raised concerns about potential for landslides'
5 March 2024
/haber/tmmob-on-ilic-gold-mine-we-have-repeatedly-raised-concerns-about-potential-for-landslides-292736
Murat Kurum on İliç gold mine disaster: 'What does landslide have to do with the EIA report?'
22 February 2024
/haber/murat-kurum-on-ilic-gold-mine-disaster-what-does-landslide-have-to-do-with-the-eia-report-292238
Report on the gold mine disaster from the Independent Mining Workers' Union
21 February 2024
/haber/report-on-the-gold-mine-disaster-from-the-independent-mining-workers-union-292167
related news
A vehicle trapped in İliç gold mine disaster reached
18 March 2024
/haber/a-vehicle-trapped-in-ilic-gold-mine-disaster-reached-293163
TMMOB on İliç gold mine: 'We have repeatedly raised concerns about potential for landslides'
5 March 2024
/haber/tmmob-on-ilic-gold-mine-we-have-repeatedly-raised-concerns-about-potential-for-landslides-292736
Murat Kurum on İliç gold mine disaster: 'What does landslide have to do with the EIA report?'
22 February 2024
/haber/murat-kurum-on-ilic-gold-mine-disaster-what-does-landslide-have-to-do-with-the-eia-report-292238
Report on the gold mine disaster from the Independent Mining Workers' Union
21 February 2024
/haber/report-on-the-gold-mine-disaster-from-the-independent-mining-workers-union-292167
Back to Top