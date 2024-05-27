Former minister implicated in Erzincan gold mine landslide

A recent revelation has linked the February landslide at a gold mine in İliç, Erzincan, which claimed the lives of nine workers, to the former Minister of Environment and Urbanization, Murat Kurum.

The mine, operated by Anagold Mining, received approval for both its Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and a second capacity increase under Kurum's tenure, Deniz Yavuzyılmaz, deputy chair of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), has revealed.

According to expert reports, the officials responsible for granting the EIA approval were found to be primarily at fault. Yavuzyılmaz emphasized that Kurum should be included in the investigation.

"Kurum personally signed off on the second capacity increase permit for the gold mine in Erzincan İliç, where the disaster occurred," Yavuzyılmaz stated. "This signature is tantamount to endorsing the catastrophe! The Expert Report submitted to the İliç Chief Public Prosecutor's Office identifies the officials who approved the EIA as having significant culpability. Consequently, Murat Kurum's parliamentary immunity should be urgently revoked, and he should be subject to investigation."

The tragedy unfolded on February 13 when a massive landslide struck the Çöpler Gold Mine, a joint venture between the Turkey-based Çalık Holding and SSR Mining, a multinational company. The remains of five of the nine victims remain trapped underground. (HA/VK)