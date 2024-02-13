Cihaner on the landslide in İliç gold mine: 'Unfortunately, it was clear this would happen'

A collapse occurred in the gold mine operated by Anagold Mining, a Canadian and American company, in the village of Çöpler, located in the İliç district of Erzincan. Workers are trapped underground. Çalık Holding is also among the partners of the company.

Activists for environmental protection have been campaigning against both the gold mine and the company operating it for many years.

Most recently, the tax debt of the company was written off, whose license was not revoked despite the cyanide leakage.This was revealed in the balance sheet of SSR Mining, the US-Canada partnership, which owns 80% of the company's shares.

Landslide in the area where the İliç Gold Mine is located

We spoke with former Erzincan Chief Public Prosecutor İlhan Cihaner, who was arrested years ago following the Anagold investigation he started and conducted, about what happened at the İliç Anagold Gold Mine site.

During his tenure as Chief Public Prosecutor in Erzincan from 2007 to 2010, İlhan Cihaner documented bribery transactions between prosecutor Bayram Bozkurt, a member of the Gülen Movement, and Anagold company. He also stated that these transactions were conducted through the law firm of the son of former AKP Justice Minister Mehmet Ali Şahin. This information was recorded in the records of the Ministry of Justice in 2009. Following his investigation into bribery, Cihaner was arrested in his office in 2010. Later, Bayram Bozkurt, using the pseudonym 'Efe,' acted as a secret witness in the Ergenekon case where İlhan Cihaner was arrested.

"There were many indications that such an incident would occur"

Cihaner told bianet, "There were many indications that such an incident would occur. It was clear that this would happen. Because recently, there was a cyanide pipe burst, it was pierced. Initially, it was denied, then it was closed for a long time. However, the mine resumed operations. From its establishment, there have been significant suspicions in the İliç case. When I initiated an investigation there, it emerged that the environmental assessment report for this license was manipulated by the mining company by bribing the relevant individuals. However, unfortunately, we later saw that these investigations were not effectively conducted."

"Our only hope hope is that there are no or minimal casualties"

"There, a handful of patriots, miners, and unionists have been fighting this battle for years. Unfortunately, the judiciary does not show the necessary sensitivity. The state already stands behind this plundering system with all its institutions. Unfortunately, such a disaster has happened today. Our only expectation and hope are that there are no or few casualties. But this should wake us up.

Cemalettin Küçük from the Chamber of Mining Engineers has been fighting these battles for years. Küçük even mentioned during exploration that such an incident might occur. He has been explaining for years that it is not possible to prevent such an accident with precautions and the operating technique used there. Sedat Cezayirlioğlu is also there, one of the local people. He has been voicing this for years. He fights this, but unfortunately, it will be one of the lands abandoned by rapacious capitalism, leaving behind a great devastation. That's why we are very angry and sad."

"There is an asymmetric struggle there"

"The gold mine in Erzincan has been controversial since its establishment. Not only in terms of the risks and threats posed by the project of extracting gold with cyanide. For example, it ensured the smooth running of its business by partnering with a politician. The partners of this company are selected from politically influential figures. It would probably be naive to say that they have no influence.

It's already a huge international company on its own. It has the power that comes from capital. And against that, there are just a handful of people trying to pay even their legal expenses out of their own pockets. Imagine now trying to fight such a thing. Yet it should be the state institutions that should be following the main process here. Prosecutors should be there, especially regarding environmental crimes. But unfortunately, it's the citizens who are fighting such a battle. And of course, there is an asymmetric struggle there.

An effective investigation was not conducted, despite a major accident occurring there, they were granted permission to operate again. They constantly expand their area, and unfortunately, the whole of Turkey is watching."

