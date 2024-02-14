'The volume of the sliding mass in Iliç is 10 million cubic meters'

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya conducted an inspection in the mining site in Erzincan where a landslide occurred, followed by statements to the press.

Yerlikaya informed that a total of 827 personnel, including 339 search and rescue staff from AFAD, JAK, TSK, General Directorate of Security, miners, and civil society organizations, are actively involved in operations in the region.

In the SSR Mining quarry in the İliç district of Erzincan, a landslide occurred at 14:28 yesterday (February 13), burying workers beneath the soil.

Describing the mass movement as initially sliding and then rapidly flowing down the slope from the heap leach area where the ore is positioned, Minister Yerlikaya stated, "The movement occurred along a slope with an approximate height of 200 meters. Preliminary calculations indicate that the total volume of the sliding mass is around 10 million cubic meters, and it has moved approximately 800 meters with an average speed of 10 meters per second."

Missing workers

According to initial assessments, nine workers are trapped beneath the sliding mass, and search and rescue operations for the workers are ongoing without interruption, Yerlikaya explained. "Mobile tracking systems and equipment such as ground radar have been set up to both monitor potential future slides and detect individuals and vehicles under the debris," he added.

"Dekontaminasyon and mobile coordination trucks are deployed in the field. Under the coordination of AFAD, scientists from our universities are using previous and current maps of the region to identify stable areas and are placing monitoring devices in these areas. In addition, satellite radar data is used to analyze the past behaviors of movements in the field, determining possible risky areas for the ongoing efforts. Moreover, 40 generators and 40 lighting towers are present in the region to continue search and rescue operations throughout the night." (AS/VK)