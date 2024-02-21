Ministers in İliç: Search operations have been suspended until the landslide stops

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Mehmet Özhaseki, Minister of Labor and Social Security Vedat Işıkhan, and Minister of Agriculture and Forestry İbrahim Yumaklı made announcements on site regarding the search and rescue efforts for the 9 miners trapped underground following the gold mine disaster in the İliç district of Erzincan.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced that "search and rescue operations have been suspended until the sliding stops in the landslide area."

"The sliding has not stopped in any way"

Yerlikaya stated that there are nearly 3,000 personnel and over 800 vehicles in the area and reported that the sliding is ongoing:

"This is a major accident. We are talking about a massive mass. It's a mass of 2 million cubic meters. The sliding has not stopped in any way. We suspended search operations due to safety concerns three days ago. The reason is that we prioritize the safety of our colleagues conducting the search first. The stent above continued to slide actively. We are pausing the open-pit activities at Sabırlı and Mangal. We are suspending search operations until safe work below is ensured. Operations will resume when it is told that we can work safely."

Question to Özhaseki: Why haven't you come for 9 days?

Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Mehmet Özhaseki told that they have taken samples from 9 points every day and that they haven't come across any toxic waste until then. "We will do everything in our power to prevent any danger," he added.

To journalist Ferit Demir's question of "Why didn't you come to the region for 9 days after the disaster on February 13?", Özhaseki responded by asking, "Are you a member of the press?"

Özhaseki: I apologize to the public

Following his statement, Özhaseki explained that he couldn't come to the region due to undergoing medical surgery, but he participated in the work, and he apologized.

Özhaseki continued: "About a month ago, I underwent a 48-hour operation. On the day this incident occurred, I underwent a 2-hour operation. I am still walking around with these dark glasses you see. I apologize for that. The reason I couldn't come is solely due to private health reasons. If I need to apologize, I apologize to the entire public."

"The number of detentions may increase"

Minister of Labor and Social Security Vedat Işıkhan also stated, "Our investigations regarding the health and safety of our workers are ongoing. Our inspectors continue to work on identifying the root causes. I want to emphasize that anyone who is negligent or at fault will be held accountable before the law."

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar stated that the number of detentions in the investigation may increase and added:

"At the moment, legal proceedings are ongoing against 9 individuals, 6 of whom are in custody and 3 are released under judicial control conditions. Considering the risk of landslides, work continues. We are constantly informing the families. People familiar with mining know the difficulties we face. I express that we will be with them. The administrative and judicial processes are ongoing. Legal investigations will be conducted against those responsible here. The number [of detentions] may increase."

Yumaklı: There is no situation that poses a danger

Minister of Agriculture and Forestry İbrahim Yumaklı explained that from the moment the incident occurred, officials and engineers from the State Hydraulic Works (DSİ) have been developing an emergency action plan in the field.

Yumaklı stated that a pump system has been installed to transfer waters that may accumulate in front of and behind the dam to the waste pond:

"Secondly, in front of this, a small dam, approximately 30 meters high, is being constructed for storage purposes to store incoming rainwater. Additionally, a bypass system is currently being planned to prevent clean waters such as rainwater from entering the area from the upper side of the mine site. Colleagues have started working on this. The incoming waters will be held here and then directed to the other side without touching the area through large pipes from the outside. At the moment, there is no water flowing from surface waters to the normal dam or anywhere else. There is no situation that poses any danger." (RT/PE)