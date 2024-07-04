15-year-old Syrian child fatally stabbed in Antalya amid anti-refugee violence

A 15-year-old Syrian refugee, identified as Ahmet Handan El Naif, was fatally stabbed on Wednesday in the Serik district of Antalya, southern Turkey. The incident occurred in the Kökez neighborhood, where El Naif was attacked by three individuals on motorcycles.

The suspects, identified by their initials R.Ö., Y.Y., and İ.A., all minors themselves, were taken into custody and subsequently arrested by the court. The autopsy of El Naif was completed at the Antalya Forensic Medicine Institute, after which his remains were returned to his family and transported to Syria for burial.

This incident is part of a series of racially motivated attacks against Syrians in Turkey, which escalated following an alleged child abuse case in Kayseri on Sunday. A Syrian man was arrested in the city under the accusation of abusing a Syrian child, which sparked violent reactions and attacks on Syrian homes, vehicles, and businesses. In response to these events, nearly 500 individuals have been taken into custody.

In Serik, about 40 refugees, including children and women, were sheltered at a police station for their protection, Mezopotamya Agency (MA) reported. Some of those without temporary protection status have begun to face deportation proceedings.

(AEK/VK)