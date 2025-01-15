Public transport fares go up by 35% in Istanbul

Following a meeting of the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB) Transport Coordination Center (UKOME), a price increase of 35% was announced for public transport fares.

The meeting was held at the Çırpıcı Social Facilities and was chaired by İBB Deputy General Secretary Gürkan Akgün.

The price increase of 35% was accepted with a majority vote and will impact the İstanbulkart electronic ticket system used in public buses, rail travel, Tünel (the Karaköy-Tünel subway funicular line), the nostalgic tram, private city buses and the Halkalı-Bahçeşehir and Sirkeci-Kazlıçeşme rail system.

Up to 49% price increase in taxi fares

Taxi fares were also increased: The starting price was raised from 30 TL to 42 TL, while the minimum fare was raised from 100 TL to 135 TL. School bus fares and minibus fares were also raised.

The renewed fares will come into effect on 18 January 2025. The most recent price increase to public transport in Istanbul was made in July 2024, at rates ranging from 13-22%, while the previous increase was introduced on New Year 2024.

6 million 952 thousand people used public transport in Istanbul in 2024.

(HA/NHRD)