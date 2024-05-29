Women’s groups condemn Galatasaray coach over misogynistic remarks during celebration

The head coach of Galatasaray football team has faced criticism for participating in sexist chants with supporters during the team's Süper Lig championship celebrations in İstanbul.

Videos circulating on social media show Okan Buruk chanting an altered version of a song by renowned pop singer Sezen Aksu to include sexist and offensive content.

The Women’s Platform for Equality (EŞİK) and the Association for Struggle Against Sexual Violence (CSMD) have voiced their criticism, demanding immediate public apologies from Buruk and urging both the football club and broader sports community to adopt clear policies against gender-based discrimination and violence.

"Glorifying rape culture"

“These remarks were made to glorify rape culture and verbally assault the dignity of women, their bodies, and all mothers,” EŞİK said in its statement.

“We demand an immediate abandonment of this masculine and aggressive language in a land where women are killed or raped every day.

“Those who seize every opportunity to declare motherhood sacred, who want to suppress women's legitimate demands with motherhood propaganda, are actually watching for a chance to rape each other's mothers, verbally assaulting at every opportunity without shame and applauding each other.”

"Proving success by demeaning women"

CSMD stated, "We do not allow football to be used as a tool for rape culture! It is unacceptable for Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk to change Sezen Aksu's Şinanay song to make threats of rape against women. Rape culture is a culture where rape and sexual violence are normalized by patriarchal norms and erroneous beliefs. Buruk's statements feed this dangerous culture.

“Football should remain a unifying and fun sport, not be used for sexist language, violence, and threats. In an environment where women and LGBTQ+ in Turkey are exposed to sexual/sexualized violence every day, we support the demand of our affiliate @esik_platform for Buruk's apology!

“In football matches, we say no to proving the success of the supported team with acts of violence and in this way demeaning women. We will never allow the spread of rape culture through football!" (EMK/VK)