NEWS
Date published: 5 October 2023 12:52
 ~ Modified On: 5 October 2023 12:54
2 min Read

Turkey’s FM declares all PKK, YPG facilities ‘legitimate targets’ following Ankara bomb attack

"Those who carried out such an act will regret it once again. I can say this now,” said Minister Fidan.

BIA News Desk
BIA News Desk
In a joint press conference with the Foreign Minister of Northern Cyprus, Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu, Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan addressed the recent security concerns following an attack on the General Directorate of Security in Ankara.

Responding to a question regarding the attack on the General Directorate of Security, Minister Fidan pointed out that the assailants came from Syria.

"Especially in Iraq and Syria, all the infrastructure, superstructure facilities, and energy installations belonging to the PKK and YPG are now the legitimate targets of our security forces, armed forces, and intelligence units," Minister Fidan stated. He went on to advise third parties to steer clear of PKK/YPG-affiliated facilities and individuals.

Minister Fidan emphasized that the Turkish Armed Forces' response to the attack in Ankara would be "extremely clear." He added, "Those who carried out such an act will regret it once again. I can say this now."

In another development, a high-level meeting was held at the Ministry of National Defense, attended by Minister of National Defense Yaşar Güler, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, Chief of the General Staff General Metin Gürak, and the Director of the National Intelligence Organization İbrahim Kalın.

The discussions likely focused on the recent security situation and measures to address ongoing concerns. (VC/VK)

