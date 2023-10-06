Seventy five detentions in 11 cities including journalist

Minister of Interior Ali Yerlikaya announced that 75 suspects were detained as part of the operations conducted in 11 cities.

Yerlikaya, who announced the operation on his social media account X, said, "We will not leave them alone, whether inside the country or across the border."

Among those detained are journalist Ahmet Kanbal, People's Democratic Party (HDP) İzmir Co-Chairpersons Berna Çelik and Çınar Altan and numerous other politicians.

There has also been police raids to the HDP buildings in Buca and Konak districts in İzmir where search is being carried out.

Mezopotamya Agency (MA) correspondent Ahmet Kanbal was detained during a raid on his home located in the center of Mardin.

According to MA's report, during the raid, Kanbal's computer was confiscated. (TY/AS/PE)