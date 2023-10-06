TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 6 October 2023 09:57
 ~ Modified On: 6 October 2023 11:06
1 min Read

Seventy five detentions in 11 cities including journalist

In operations carried out in Izmir, Eskişehir, Batman, Hakkari, Mardin, Diyarbakır, Ağrı, Bitlis, Kilis, Şırnak, and Kocaeli, 75 individuals were detained in home raids.

BIA News Desk
BIA News Desk
Minister of Interior Ali Yerlikaya announced that 75 suspects were detained as part of the operations conducted in 11 cities.

Yerlikaya, who announced the operation on his social media account X, said, "We will not leave them alone, whether inside the country or across the border."

Among those detained are journalist Ahmet Kanbal, People's Democratic Party (HDP) İzmir Co-Chairpersons Berna Çelik and Çınar Altan and numerous other politicians.

There has also been police raids to the HDP buildings in Buca and Konak districts in İzmir where search is being carried out.

Mezopotamya Agency (MA) correspondent Ahmet Kanbal was detained during a raid on his home located in the center of Mardin.

According to MA's report, during the raid, Kanbal's computer was confiscated. (TY/AS/PE)

related news
Turkey carries out airstrikes in Rojava in response to Ankara attack
5 October 2023
/haber/turkey-carries-out-airstrikes-in-rojava-in-response-to-ankara-attack-285833
Turkey’s FM declares all PKK, YPG facilities ‘legitimate targets’ following Ankara bomb attack
5 October 2023
/haber/turkeys-fm-declares-all-pkk-ypg-facilities-legitimate-targets-following-ankara-bomb-attack-285817
Bomb attack outside Ankara police headquarters leaves two officers wounded
1 October 2023
/haber/bomb-attack-outside-ankara-police-headquarters-leaves-two-officers-wounded-285631
