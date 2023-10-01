TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag english kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
Date published: 1 October 2023 12:17
 ~ Modified On: 1 October 2023 18:34
2 min Read

Bomb attack outside Ankara police headquarters leaves two officers wounded

One of the attackers detonated himself and the other was shot by the police, said the interior minister. PKK claimed the attack.

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
https://static.bianet.org/haber/2023/10/01/bomb-attack-outside-ankara-police-headquarters-injures-two-officers.jpg
AA

Two police officers have sustained minor injuries in a bomb attack carried out just outside the country's police headquarters in Ankara, the capital.

Two individuals orchestrated the attack, with one detonating himself and the other being shot by the police, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on social media.

"Around 09:30, two terrorists arrived in a light commercial vehicle in front of the entrance gate of our Ministry of Interior's General Directorate of Security and carried out a bomb attack,” he wrote.

“One of the terrorists detonated himself, and the other terrorist was neutralized. During the exchange of gunfire, two members of our security forces were lightly injured. I wish a speedy recovery to our heroes."

In response to the incident, the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office initiated an investigation. Additionally, the Ankara Penal Judgeship of Peace imposed a media access and publication ban to manage the flow of information regarding the attack.

Following the explosion, law enforcement agencies bolstered security measures in the vicinity of the incident. The explosion, which occurred in close proximity to one of the entrances of the parliament, led to the closure of the primary Atatürk Boulevard to traffic.

Special operations police were dispatched to the scene, as well as fire brigade and medical teams.

The Grand National Assembly reconvened in the afternoon, marking its return to session after a three-month hiatus. 

Later in the day, the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) claimed the attack. In a statement quoted by the Fırat News Agency (ANF), the group said the attack was a "warning" against "inhumane practices and isolation policies within all dungeons in Turkey and Kurdistan, the use of chemical weapons prohibited by universal laws of warfare against our guerrilla forces, the ongoing plunder and massacres against the nature of Kurdistan, and the fascist oppression on the Kurdish people and all democratic circles." (AS/VK)

bomb attack
related news
Turkey carries out airstrikes in Rojava in response to Ankara attack
Today 14:31
/haber/turkey-carries-out-airstrikes-in-rojava-in-response-to-ankara-attack-285833
TV channel ends political commentary program following investigation
3 October 2023
/haber/tv-channel-ends-political-commentary-program-following-investigation-285709
Operations against PKK in 18 provinces
3 October 2023
/haber/operations-against-pkk-in-18-provinces-285695
related news
Turkey carries out airstrikes in Rojava in response to Ankara attack
Today 14:31
/haber/turkey-carries-out-airstrikes-in-rojava-in-response-to-ankara-attack-285833
TV channel ends political commentary program following investigation
3 October 2023
/haber/tv-channel-ends-political-commentary-program-following-investigation-285709
Operations against PKK in 18 provinces
3 October 2023
/haber/operations-against-pkk-in-18-provinces-285695
Back to Top