NEWS
Date published: 6 October 2023 17:56
 ~ Modified On: 6 October 2023 18:00
Turkey says US downed drone due to ‘differing technical assessments’

Yesterday, the US shot down a Turkish armed drone in Syria for the first time ever.

BIA News Desk
The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a written statement regarding the armed drone shot down by the United States during the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) and National Intelligence Organization's (MİT) airstrikes in Rojava.

US announces to have downed a Turkish drone in Northeast Syria
US announces to have downed a Turkish drone in Northeast Syria
6 October 2023

The statement reads as follows:

“During operations, one UCAV was lost due to different technical assessments in the deconfliction mechanism with third parties. Necessary measures are being taken to ensure a more effective operation of the deconfliction mechanism with the relevant parties.

“This incident has in no way affected the execution of the ongoing operations and the striking of identified targets.

“Just as in Iraq, all capabilities and sources of income developed by the terrorist organization in Syria will continue to be systematically eliminated.”

Background 

Following the October 1st Ankara attack, claimed by the PKK, the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) and the National Intelligence Organization (MİT) launched extensive airstrikes on areas controlled by the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria on October 5th.

During the operations, a Turkish ANKA-S type UAV was shot down in the skies over the Tel Baydar military base, where U.S. forces are stationed in northern Hasakah.

While the U.S. Department of Defense (Pentagon) Spokesperson Patrick Ryder described the downing of the UAV as a "regrettable incident," he stated that the UAV was conducting aerial operations in the region and was deemed a "threat" to U.S. forces when it approached within 500 meters.

related news
Turkey carries out airstrikes in Rojava in response to Ankara attack
5 October 2023
/haber/turkey-carries-out-airstrikes-in-rojava-in-response-to-ankara-attack-285833
Turkey’s FM declares all PKK, YPG facilities ‘legitimate targets’ following Ankara bomb attack
5 October 2023
/haber/turkeys-fm-declares-all-pkk-ypg-facilities-legitimate-targets-following-ankara-bomb-attack-285817
