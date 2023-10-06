Turkey says US downed drone due to ‘differing technical assessments’

The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a written statement regarding the armed drone shot down by the United States during the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) and National Intelligence Organization's (MİT) airstrikes in Rojava.

US announces to have downed a Turkish drone in Northeast Syria

The statement reads as follows:

“During operations, one UCAV was lost due to different technical assessments in the deconfliction mechanism with third parties. Necessary measures are being taken to ensure a more effective operation of the deconfliction mechanism with the relevant parties.

“This incident has in no way affected the execution of the ongoing operations and the striking of identified targets.

“Just as in Iraq, all capabilities and sources of income developed by the terrorist organization in Syria will continue to be systematically eliminated.”

Background Following the October 1st Ankara attack, claimed by the PKK, the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) and the National Intelligence Organization (MİT) launched extensive airstrikes on areas controlled by the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria on October 5th. During the operations, a Turkish ANKA-S type UAV was shot down in the skies over the Tel Baydar military base, where U.S. forces are stationed in northern Hasakah. While the U.S. Department of Defense (Pentagon) Spokesperson Patrick Ryder described the downing of the UAV as a "regrettable incident," he stated that the UAV was conducting aerial operations in the region and was deemed a "threat" to U.S. forces when it approached within 500 meters.

