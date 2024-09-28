TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
WORLD
Date published: 28 September 2024 19:41
 ~ Modified On: 28 September 2024 20:56
2 min Read

Erdoğan condemns Israel’s ‘inhumane' attacks on Lebanon

The president’s statement follows Israel’s killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, though he made no direct reference to either Nasrallah or Hezbollah.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

Erdoğan condemns Israel’s ‘inhumane' attacks on Lebanon
AA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has condemned Israel’s recent airstrikes on Lebanon, describing them as "inhumane attacks."

In a statement released on social media today, Erdoğan characterized the strikes as an extension of Israel’s actions in Gaza. "Following Gaza, Israel’s 'genocide, occupation, and invasion' have now targeted Lebanon and the Lebanese people," he wrote.

The remarks came in response to a series of Israeli airstrikes in Beirut late yesterday, which resulted in the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and several Hezbollah and Iranian commanders. However, the president  made no mention of Hezbollah or Nasrallah in his statement.

"In the past week alone, numerous Lebanese, including children, have been massacred as a result of Israel’s brutal attacks," he stated. "No person of conscience can accept or legitimize such a massacre."

International support

Erdoğan also asserted that Israel is being emboldened by international support. "As long as the Israeli government is emboldened by those providing it with arms and ammunition, it becomes even more reckless, challenging all humanity, human values, and international law," he wrote.

The president urged international bodies, particularly the United Nations Security Council, to intervene in Israel’s operations. "It is time to say 'stop' to Israel’s policies of madness, which have extended from Gaza and Ramallah to Lebanon and other countries in the region," Erdoğan said.

He also called on the Muslim world to adopt a "firmer stance" against these attacks, emphasizing that Turkey will continue to stand with the Lebanese people and government during this difficult time.

"I once again condemn Israel’s inhumane attacks on Lebanon and extend my condolences to our Lebanese brothers and sisters who lost their lives. May Allah have mercy on them, and I wish a swift recovery to the wounded," Erdoğan concluded.

Israel has intensified its airstrikes on Lebanon over the past two weeks, reportedly killing Hezbollah's entire military leadership in a series of attacks on Beirut and elsewhere across the country. (VK)

