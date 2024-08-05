Turkey issues travel warning for Lebanon

Amid heightened tensions in the Middle East, Turkey’s Foreign Ministry has issued a travel advisory urging its citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Lebanon. The situation in the country is expected to deteriorate rapidly, said the ministry.

Citizens currently in Lebanon are advised to exercise caution and refrain from traveling to certain areas within the country, including the governorates of Nabatieh, Southern Lebanon, Bekaa, and Baalbek-Hermel. The ministry further recommended that Turkish nationals who do not need to stay in Lebanon should consider leaving the country while commercial flights are still operating.

The advisory follows an airstrike conducted by Israel on July 30, which resulted in the killing of Fuad Shukr, a senior Hezbollah official. The attack has escalated tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, with the latter’s Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah vowing revenge and stating that "the war has entered a new phase." In retaliation, Hezbollah launched a barrage of rockets into Israel.

Several other countries, including the US, the UK, and France, have also advised their citizens to leave Lebanon due to the increasing risks of conflict in the region.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry emphasized the importance of staying informed about the evolving security conditions in Lebanon. Turkish citizens are encouraged to follow updates from the ministry and the Turkish Embassy in Beirut through official websites and social media channels. (AS/VK)