WORLD
Date published: 1 October 2024 15:05
 ~ Modified On: 1 October 2024 15:31
2 min Read

Hundreds evacuated from Lebanon to Turkey amid Israeli strikes

The evacuees mostly consisting of European citizens have arrived in Mersin via sea. The evacuation was prompted by the suspension of flights in and out of Lebanon

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

Enlarge Image
Hundreds evacuated from Lebanon to Turkey amid Israeli strikes
AA

A group of 315 foreign nationals, mostly citizens of European countries, has been evacuated from Lebanon to Turkey due to ongoing Israeli airstrikes, Anadolu Agency (AA) reports.

The evacuees, including children, arrived in the Mediterranean province of Mersin in Turkey’s south by sea on a ship named "Med Star" after departing from Tripoli Port in Lebanon.

They were brought to Taşucu Port in the Silifke district of Mersin, where they disembarked and completed immigration procedures. After processing, they were transported by minibusses to various locations in Turkey. From there, they will be flown back to their home countries via various airports.

The evacuation was prompted by the suspension of flights in and out of Lebanon, as Israeli strikes continue to affect the country.

Turkey's foreign minister reveals in-person meeting with Nasrallah
Turkey's foreign minister reveals in-person meeting with Nasrallah
29 September 2024

Following weeks of increased tensions in the region, Israel reportedly launched a ground operation into southern Lebanon early today, following weeks of intense airstrikes in Beirut, the capital, and elsewhere.

While Israel's airstrikes have primarily targeted Hezbollah's stronghold in Dahiyeh, southern Beirut, in recent days, the strikes have expanded to other areas of Lebanon.

On Sep 27, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed in devastating airstrikes that hit underground bunkers in Dahiyeh in a campaign that has decimated much of the organization’s military leadership. (VK)

Origin
Istanbul
lebanon Lebanese Hezbollah
