Journalist, environmental activist Hakan Tosun dies after street attack in İstanbul

Hakan Tosun, a journalist, documentary filmmaker, and environmental activist, died yesterday after spending three days in a coma following a violent street attack in İstanbul. He was 50.

Tosun was found unconscious on the side of the road in the Esenyurt district in the earlty hours of Oct 11, having suffered a head injury. He was taken to Başakşehir Çam and Sakura City Hospital, where he was treated in intensive care for a brain hemorrhage. His death was confirmed after he was diagnosed with brain death.

Due to a lack of identification at the time of his admission, Tosun’s family was not notified until 27 hours later, according to their statement.

Surveillance footage shows Tosun walking alone around 12.30 am before being attacked by two individuals, aged 18 and 24 according to media reports. The assailants repeatedly kicked Tosun in the head before fleeing the scene on a motorcycle.

The two suspects were detained and formally arrested on Oct 12. The motive for the assault remains unclear.

Lawyer Hakan Bozyurt from the Progressive Lawyers Association (ÇHD) said, “There is footage of the incident in the case file. But to fully clarify the attack, witness statements and additional camera recordings need to be examined. We will be filing requests regarding this. Every piece of testimony and evidence is vital.”

Bozyurt also called for solidarity, stating, “As his friends and comrades, we say ‘Hakan Tosun is not alone.’ We will follow this process to the end.”

Surveillance cameras captured Tosun and the assailansts in the Mehmet Akif Ersoy neighborhood

Environmental groups call for justice

Reacting to Tosun's death, environmental groups and political parties demanded a thorough investigation.

Sibel Suiçmez, a member of parliament from the Republican People’s Party (CHP), said, “We lost Hakan Tosun, a journalist and documentarian who defended nature, truth, and life, in a despicable attack. His memory deserves respect. This inhumane act must be fully investigated and the perpetrators swiftly brought to justice.”

Peoples’ Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party MP Perihan Koca said, “We are filled with rage and sorrow. A journalist who documented the memory of resistance was beaten to death in the middle of the street. What happened to Hakan? Was this murder carried out by a gang hired to protect corporate ecological crimes?”

Environmental groups emphasized Tosun’s longstanding commitment to ecological causes.

“We are deeply saddened and angry,” said the Polen Ecology Collective. “Hakan was a resister. He was our memory. What happened to him happened to all of us.”

The Muğla Environmental Platform (MUÇEP) also issued a statement, saying, “We are grieving. Our friend who chased after nature and truth with his camera is gone. The trees, rocks, and birds all ask in one voice: What happened to Hakan Tosun?”

WWF-Turkey expressed condolences to Tosun’s loved ones and called for justice: “We are saddened to learn of journalist and nature advocate Hakan Tosun’s passing. We hope this tragic incident is clarified as soon as possible and that justice is served.”

About Hakan Tosun

Tosun began his media career in 1993 as a technical consultant during the early days of private radio broadcasting in Turkey. He later worked as a news editor for local television channels in İzmir. From 2009 onward, he focused on documentary filmmaking, producing independent works on environmental struggles, urban resistance, and social movements.

His documentaries include Çatılara Doğru, Tekel İşçileri, Büyük Anadolu Yürüyüşü, Dönüşüm (Gentrification), and Validebağ Direnişi.

Until his death, Tosun worked as a director at the independent production company “Doğa ve Kent Aktivizm Documentary,” continuing his journalism and advocacy for ecological and social causes. (VK)