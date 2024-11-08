Trans women face increasing police pressure in İzmir

The November 20 Association for Combating Hate Crimes has released a statement addressing increasing police pressure on trans women living in the Alsancak neighborhood of İzmir’s Konak district.

The association reports that, over the past two months, trans women have been regularly subject to identity checks and fined by police. They allege that authorities have used these women’s personal information arbitrarily and filed reports falsely claiming that they had been on streets they had not even passed through.

Alsancak, particularly Bornova Street, has long been a significant place for trans women, serving as a refuge and a space for solidarity. Since the 1980s, trans women have gathered on this street to create community and provide mutual support. The street also holds a unique significance for Turkey’s LGBTI+ movement.

The association’s statement reads as follows: