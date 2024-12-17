TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
GENDER
Date published: 17 December 2024 15:15
 ~ Modified On: 17 December 2024 15:24
2 min Read

INTERNATIONAL DAY TO END VIOLENCE AGAINST SEX WORKERS

'Sex workers in Turkey denied access to professional rights'

“Although sex work is regulated under laws in Turkey, this does not ease or improve the living conditions of sex workers," syas the Red Umbrella Association.

BIA News Desk

'Sex workers in Turkey denied access to professional rights'

Today marks the International Day to End Violence Against Sex Workers (IDEVASW), observed annually on Dec 17.

The day was established in 2003 following the confession of serial killer Gary Ridgway, who admitted to murdering over 70 women in Washington State during the 1980s and 1990s.

In his court testimony, Ridgway said he deliberately targeted sex workers because they were “easy targets” and he believed “no one would miss them.”

The families and friends of the victims launched a campaign to honor the murdered women and raise awareness about violence against sex workers, leading to the declaration of Dec 17 as the International Day to End Violence Against Sex Workers.

In Turkey, the Red Umbrella (Kırmızı Şemsiye) Sexual Health and Human Rights Association issued a statement to mark the day, highlighting the challenges sex workers continue to face despite legal regulations.

“Although sex work is regulated under laws in Turkey, this does not ease or improve the living conditions of sex workers. They are denied access to professional rights, stigmatized, marginalized, and exploited. Sex work is work. The rights of sex workers are human rights,” the association said.

Similarly, the 10th İstanbul Trans Pride Week released a statement underscoring their continued advocacy for safer working conditions for sex workers. “We will never stop reminding society, loudly and clearly, that sex work is labor and it must be carried out under safe conditions,” it said. (TY/VK)

