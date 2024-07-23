TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
GENDER
Date published: 23 July 2024 15:59
 ~ Modified On: 23 July 2024 16:05
3 min Read

Trans woman in İzmir forced to relocate after persistent harassment from neighbors

Having left her own house, S.E. is now renting in another district in the city.

Evrim Kepenek
Evrim Kepenek

S.E., a trans woman in Güzelyalı, İzmir, has reported facing transphobic and homophobic attacks from her neighbors, Suna U. and Şennur E. Striving to live a peaceful life in her property, S.E. described the physical and psychological violence inflicted by her neighbors to bianet.

S.E. shared that two of her neighbors, who also serve as the apartment managers, have taken a hostile stance against her. "They cut off my water and electricity. They did everything they could to make it impossible for me to live there. They verbally and physically assaulted me. 

“They also incited other neighbors against me, who then tried to attack me as well. I couldn't live peacefully in my own home. They would wait for me at the entrance to the apartment and attack me whenever I came and went."

Following these assaults, S.E. reported the incidents to the police and obtained a restraining order against her aggressors.

With the situation becoming unbearable, S.E. moved to another district in İzmir. "I am now renting here. That was my own home. I couldn't live peacefully in my own house. Now, they are pressuring my mother to sell it. They have disturbed both my and my mother's peace of mind. Because of these transphobes, I have no peace."

S.E. emphasized the need for legal and psychological support during this difficult time and urged society to be more sensitive to issues of transphobia and homophobia. She highlighted the necessity of having legal assistance, stating she will not let the injustices she has faced go unaddressed and wants this situation to be reported.

Determined to ensure such incidents do not happen to others, S.E. aims to raise her voice and fight against these attacks to ensure they do not go unpunished.

LGBTI+ rights in Turkey

In its 13th annual report, ILGA-Europe has ranked Turkey as the third-worst country in Europe for LGBTI+ rights. The report highlights Turkey's continued struggles with LGBTI+ legal and political protections, placing it 47th out of 49 European countries, with a score of 4.75.

Russia, which has implemented legal measures specifically targeting LGBTI+ individuals, has dropped to the last place in the 2024 rankings. This decline marks Russia as having the least legal and political protections for LGBTI+ rights across Europe.

The report identifies a trend among authoritarian leaders in Europe who scapegoat LGBTI+ communities to rally their voter bases. It notes that in at least 13 countries, the freedoms of assembly and organization for LGBTI+ individuals have been restricted.

While Malta continues to lead with the highest protections and rights for LGBTI+ individuals, Turkey has seen a decline in its standing. In 2023, Turkey was second to last with a score of 4. This year, Azerbaijan and Russia are the only countries ranked lower.

Turkey meets only four of ILGA-Europe’s criteria: the absence of a legal framework making gender recognition impossible, the presence of legal measures, legal provisions for name changes, and the lack of a law restricting external funding.

According to the report, Turkey's score for LGBTI+ rights has decreased by 9.4% since 2013, indicating a significant backslide in the country's commitment to protecting these rights.

Evrim Kepenek
