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NEWS
DP: Date Published: 14.07.2026 14:03 14 July 2026 14:03
 ~  MO: Modified On: 14.07.2026 14:07 14 July 2026 14:07
Read Read:  2 minute

Syrian singer Omar Souleyman denied entry to Turkey for concert

The concert scheduled for tomorrow has been canceled.

Tuğçe Yılmaz
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Tuğçe Yılmaz

Tuğçe Yılmaz
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Syrian singer Omar Souleyman denied entry to Turkey for concert
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Syrian singer Omar Souleyman was today turned back at the airport in Aleppo, Syria, just as he was about to board a plane to Turkey for a concert.

Before the scheduled concerts of the British music group Gorillaz in İstanbul on Jul 14 and Jul 16, Souleyman, who has collaborated with the group for many years, was planned to take the stage at the Roxy İston Jul 15.

No detailed explanation was provided regarding the reason the artist was barred from entering the country. No statement has yet been issued by the authorities on the matter either.

A message sent to ticket holders stated that the event was canceled due to issues the artist experienced during the visa process:

“Dear participant, the Omar Souleyman event scheduled for July 15 has been canceled due to problems the artist experienced in the visa process. Refund processes will be initiated immediately. Thank you for your understanding.”

Who is Omar Souleyman?

Born in Til Temir in the Hasakah province of Syria, Omar Almasikh, known by his stage name Omar Souleyman, gained international recognition with his style that blends Arabic folk music with electronic music.

The musician, who began his career with live recordings at weddings, made a wide impact in international music circles with his album Wenu Wenu, released in 2013.

Souleyman has collaborated with musicians and bands such as Björk, Four Tet, and Gorillaz.

The artist left his country after the start of the civil war in Syria and lived in Turkey for a while. Souleyman, who later moved to Europe with his family, has been living in Sweden for a long time.

(TY/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
Omar Souleyman
Tuğçe Yılmaz
Tuğçe Yılmaz
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bianet's LGBTI+ news editor. Prepared the special report titled "The Voices of Those Who Lost Their Loved Ones / 1 May 1977 and Impunity." Holds...

bianet's LGBTI+ news editor. Prepared the special report titled "The Voices of Those Who Lost Their Loved Ones / 1 May 1977 and Impunity." Holds a degree in philosophy from the Faculty of Letters at Ege University. Has shared a home with a dog named "Küba" since 2019.

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