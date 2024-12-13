TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Date published: 13 December 2024 14:51
 ~ Modified On: 13 December 2024 14:52
3 min Read

Fidan, Blinken discuss cooperation to ensure Syria’s stability

The two officials discussed the shared concerns of Turkey and the US, said Fidan.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

Fidan, Blinken discuss cooperation to ensure Syria’s stability
AA

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Ankara, following their meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan the previous evening. The talks focused on pressing issues, including developments in Syria and the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Speaking after the meeting, Blinken said during a joining press conference, “We’re very focused on Syria, very focused on the opportunity that now is before us, and before the Syrian people, to move out from under the shackles of Bashar al-Assad to a different and better future for the Syrian people, one that the Syrian people decide for themselves.”

He noted that discussions with Fidan emphasized the need for cooperation between Turkey, the United States, and other regional partners to support this transition. “I think there’s broad agreement on what we would each like to see going forward,” Blinken added.

Blinken also underlined the ongoing efforts to combat ISIS, saying, “Our countries worked very hard and gave a lot over many years to ensure the elimination of the territorial ‘caliphate’ of ISIS to ensure that that threat doesn’t rear its head again. And it’s imperative that we keep at those efforts.”

Fidan echoed these priorities, stating that discussions addressed the new dynamics in Syria, focusing on unity, sovereignty, and the welfare of the Syrian people. He emphasized that Turkey’s priorities include ensuring stability in Syria and preventing groups like ISIS and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) from gaining influence. “We extensively discussed what can be done, our shared concerns, and the joint solutions to address these concerns,” Fidan said.

Turkey considers the US-backed and Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) an extension of the PKK.

Gaza was another major topic during the meeting. Both Blinken and Fidan expressed the urgent need for a ceasefire. “We agreed on the importance of achieving a ceasefire in Gaza as soon as possible,” Fidan stated.

He criticized Israel’s ongoing military actions in Gaza, noting that civilians continue to be killed and violence remains widespread in the region. Fidan also highlighted the joint efforts of Turkey, the US, and other international partners to facilitate a ceasefire.

Blinken acknowledged Turkey’s role in mediating the conflict, saying, “We appreciate very much the role that Turkey can play in using its voice with Hamas to try to bring this to conclusion.”

The meeting also touched on bilateral issues, including defense cooperation. Fidan thanked Blinken for his contributions to Turkish-US relations and wished him success in his future endeavors, noting this was likely Blinken’s final visit to Ankara as Secretary of State. (VK)

related news
Turkey condemns Israel's expanded occupation in Syria's Golan Heights
11 December 2024
/haber/turkey-condemns-israel-s-expanded-occupation-in-syria-s-golan-heights-302591
US acknowledges Turkey's concerns in Syria, reaffirms support for Kurdish groups
11 December 2024
/haber/us-acknowledges-turkey-s-concerns-in-syria-reaffirms-support-for-kurdish-groups-302587
Syria: Erdoğan warns of 'terror' threat from Kurdish groups, silent on Israel's Golan expansion
10 December 2024
/haber/syria-erdogan-warns-of-terror-threat-from-kurdish-groups-silent-on-israel-s-golan-expansion-302560
Fall of Syrian regime opens door for refugees' safe return, says Turkish VP
9 December 2024
/haber/fall-of-syrian-regime-opens-door-for-refugees-safe-return-says-turkish-vp-302549
SOHR: Turkish drone strike kills 11 civilians in northern Syria
9 December 2024
/haber/sohr-turkish-drone-strike-kills-11-civilians-in-northern-syria-302548
Turkey-backed forces seize Manbij city in northern Syria
9 December 2024
/haber/turkey-backed-forces-seize-manbij-city-in-northern-syria-302542
