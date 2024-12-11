US acknowledges Turkey's concerns in Syria, reaffirms support for Kurdish groups

The White House has recognized Turkey’s “legitimate counterterrorism threat” in Syria but affirmed its commitment to supporting the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which Ankara views as a “terror group.”

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby yesterday addressed the issue, saying that Turkey “has a right to defend its territory against terrorist attacks." However, he noted, “We have interests in going after ISIS, and that means partnering with the Syrian Democratic Forces, and that will continue.”

These remarks come amid growing tensions between Turkey-backed factions and the SDF as the Baath regime fell in Syria. Over the past week, the Turkey-backed Syrian National Army (SNA) forces captured the cities of Tel Rifaat and Manbij from the SDF. Reports indicate ongoing clashes as SNA forces attempt to advance further east of the Euphrates River.

Kirby acknowledged potential conflicts between US goals in Syria and Turkey’s actions but said, “Where those two goals overlap or potentially conflict, we will have the appropriate conversations with the Turks about how both outcomes can be achieved.”

The US has supported the Kurdish-led groups in Syria since 2014 despite Turkey’s objections. (VK)