Turkey-backed forces seize Manbij city in northern Syria

The Syrian National Army (SNA) has reportedly captured the northeastern Syrian city of Manbij as part of a military campaign dubbed "Dawn of Freedom.”

According to reports from Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency (AA) and the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), the Turkey-backed forces advanced through Manbij’s neighborhoods, prompting militias from the Manbij Military Council, affiliated with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), to withdraw from most of the city center, leaving behind a few rear positions.

Neither the SDF nor the Manbij Military Council has issued an official statement on the developments. However, the pro-SDF Hawar News Agency (ANHA) reported that intense clashes have been ongoing in Manbij’s city center since last night between SNA factions and the Manbij Military Council.

The "Dawn of Freedom Operations Room," formed by SNA factions, had announced on Dec 6 the launch of a military operation targeting the city in the north of Aleppo province.

Manbij had been under the SDF control since 2016, when the Kurdish-led group took over the city from ISIS after a three-month-long campaign with US air support.

Green areas show HTS and SNA control and yellow areas show SDF control. Liveuamap

Turkish fire support

SOHR reported that heavy fighting erupted between SNA fighters and forces from the Manbij Military Council, accompanied by extensive ground shelling by the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK). According to SOHR, Turkish forces targeted the Karakozak Bridge to prevent military reinforcements from reaching SDF positions.

Turkish armed drones reportedly provided support to SNA advances in the area. On Dec 8, a kamikaze drone attack struck an SDF military position, killing two individuals, SOHR said.

The clashes have claimed the lives of at least 50 people, according to SOHR. Among the casualties were 15 SNA fighters and 35 members of the Manbij Military Council and the Internal Security Forces (Asayish).

SOHR also reported that "sleeper cells" in Manbij attempted to incite chaos among civilians, leading to skirmishes with Asayish forces.

The violence has forced many residents of Manbij to flee to neighboring areas, including Kobani and rural regions to the east of the city. According to SOHR, armed factions allegedly looted civilian property after the population had fled the area.

The 63-year Baath rule in Syria came to an end yesterday with a major offensive led by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham on Nov 27. Amid the upheaval, Turkey-backed factions began conducting operations targeting areas in the north controlled by Kurdish groups.

As part of the "Dawn of Freedom" operations, the SNA captured the town of Tel Rifaat from the SDF on Dec 4. (VK)