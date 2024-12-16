Turkey’s defense minister says Kurdish groups, Israel threaten Syria’s stability

National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler outlined Turkey’s stance on recent developments in Syria and the broader region during an annual evaluation meeting in Ankara yesterday.

Güler emphasized Turkey’s commitment to a unified Syria, accusing Kurdish-led groups of exploiting the power vacuum in Syria to pursue statehood following the fall of the Baath regime on Dec 8.

“Our ultimate goal is to eliminate all terrorist activities that pose a threat to Turkey at their source, along the borders of Iraq and Syria,” said the minister.

“We are clear in our determination to combat terrorist organizations in the region and will not permit the YPG to take advantage of the current uncertainty,” he said, referring to the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which Turkey considers an extension of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

“In the new era, the PKK/YPG terrorist group will be eliminated sooner or later. This is a shared stance of the Syrian people, the new administration, and Turkey,” Güler further asserted.

He also called on the US to reconsider its support for the Kurdish-led group, saying, “We have made it clear to our American counterparts that our priority is the elimination of the PKK and YPG. Foreign fighters must leave Syria, and Syrian members of the organization must lay down their arms.”

The minister further noted that Turkey had no involvement in the “local groups’ efforts” to topple the Bashad al-Assad’s regime, adding that the Turkey-backed Syrian National Army (SNA) operates under the authority of the Syrian Interim Government’s Defense Ministry, which the United Nations Security Council recognizes as a party to the conflict.

He underlined that Turkey supports a lasting political solution in Syria based on UN Security Council Resolution 2254, a 2015 roadmap for Syria’s political transition.

‘New administration should be given a chance’

Güler expressed Turkey’s willingness to assist Syria’s new administration, led by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group, which took power after the fall of the regime.

The new government should be given a chance, he said, adding, “We believe it is time for Syria to become a stable, democratic, and politically unified country. Turkey is ready to provide all necessary support to ensure the adoption of an inclusive constitution, free elections, normalization, and the establishment of security.”

Criticism of Israeli actions

Güler also criticized Israel’s recent actions in Syria, expanding its occupation in the Golan Heights and carrying out airstrikes targeting the country’s military infrastructure following the ousting of al-Assad.

"Israel's recent attacks on Lebanon and tensions with Iran have increased the danger of the entire region being plunged into chaos, and have shown how justified our concern that Israeli attacks would not be limited to Gaza, but would spread throughout the region," said Güler. "This is because Israel demonstrates its occupying mentality at every opportunity and with increasing aggression and lawlessness.

"So much so that Israel's occupation of the green line in the Golan Heights region and its attacks on Damascus following the recent developments in Syria are the latest indicators of our justified concern. The international community needs to take more concrete steps against this aggressor state that is dragging the region into a great danger.”

