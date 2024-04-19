Şırnak man faces voter suppression charge after viral 'voter transfer' protest

An investigation has been initiated against Süleyman Salğucak, a resident of the Kurdish-populated Şırnak province who gained attention after confronting a voter transported from another city during the March 31 local polls.

In a video went viral on social media, locals are seen protesting security officers casting votes en masse at a polling station, with Salğucak repeatedly asking one of them “Where are you from?”

The government was accused of relocating thousands of security officers to regions with a significant Kurdish population, particularly where the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party holds sway, to manipulate the election results.

The attention that Salucak garnered also led to an individual filing a complaint against him. he is now under investigation for violating Article 298 of the Election Law about obstruc.

Today, Salğucak provided a statement with his lawyer, Samet Ataman. During the questioning, he was asked about the location where he cast his vote, who accompanied him to the Tümgeneral Ömer Keçeciğil Middle School, and from whom he received the instruction to say, “Where are you from?”

Salğucak, who expressed his reaction with the words “Where are you from?”, stated, “I did not insult anyone; I merely asked a question.” He clarified that in previous elections, he had consistently voted at the Tümgeneral Ömer Keçeciğil Middle School. However, during this election, he voted at a different school. Salğucak explained, “In front of this school, there were buses without Şırnak license plates. Assuming that those coming to vote were from outside, I asked, ‘Where are you from?’ I was unaware that the incident had spread on social media. I did not use offensive language, insult anyone, or throw stones; I simply inquired.”

Attorney Samet Ataman told bianet that there was Salğucak said nothing that could be considered a criminal offense. "The real injustice lies in calling in an individual for questioning based on an allegation when there is no legal basis for a potential offense,” he said.

“Although an investigation is launched under the allegation of violating Article 298 of the Election Law, we do not know which specific provision or words constitute the violation.

“Süleyman Salğucak has consistently voted at that school in previous elections. However, during this election, he and his neighbors were directed to other schools. At this school, election officials and transported voters from outside the area cast their votes. It is only natural for people to react to this situation. There is no evidence of preventing voters from casting their ballots; there is only a reaction, which cannot be considered a crime."