Pro-Palestinian youth group members allege mistreatment in police custody

During and in the aftermath of Labor Day celebrations in İstanbul, dozens of individuals faced detention, including members of the 1000 Youth For Palestine (Filistin İçin Bin Genç) movement.

Five members of the group were subsequently arrested for "insulting the president," due to chanting the slogan "Murderer Israel, accomplice Erdoğan," they chanted in a previous demonstration protesting Turkish government's inaction towards the atrocities in Gaza.Two members of this group shared accounts of their alleged mistreatment while in custody.

Eda Koçak described their ordeal, revealing that they were initially apprehended while attempting to march to Taksim Square, the historical venue for May Day celebrations that have been banned for events fore 12 years. Koçak and 17 others spent four days in custody at the İstanbul Police Headquarters.

Eda Koçak recounted the conditions they endured while in custody, highlighting how they were forced to use black garbage bags as toilets due to prolonged periods without bathroom access. "When we wanted to go to the toilet, they were giving us black garbage bags in the cell, and we had to use them. Moreover, there were cameras in the cell. In that environment, we had to use those garbage bags for our needs, and we had to live with them for three days.”

Moreover, despite pleas, women detainees were denied sanitary pads, she added.

"Despite being detained for violating the Assembly and Demonstration Marches Law, five of us were further accused of 'insulting the president' due to our previous participation in demonstrations supporting Palestine," she further explained.

Upon receiving medical reports documenting alleged instances of torture, Deniz Mahir Akan and Eda Koçak announced their intention to file criminal complaints against those responsible. Speaking to bianet, Akan and Koçak emphasized their resilience, stating, "Pressures, arrests, and torture cannot deter us. We will not leave this country. We will not hand over our country to anyone; we will protect it."

Deniz Mahir Akan also shared their experience, detailing instances of verbal abuse, prolonged handcuffing, and physical assault while in custody. Akan emphasized the need for accountability, stating, "We will reclaim our friends who were detained as a warning to these individuals gathered here at Beşiktaş Square to intimidate those chanting slogans in support of Palestine."

"1000 Youth for Palestine"

The "1000 Youth for Palestine" movement in Turkey is a group of young activists who have been vocal in their opposition to the Turkish government's commercial ties with Israel. The movement was formed in response to Israel's war on the Gaza Strip starting on October 7. They have staged various protests, including one outside Azerbaijan State Oil Company (SOCAR) Turkey Headquarters in İstanbul, to demand an end to the transportation of Azerbaijani oil to Israel through Turkey.

The group has highlighted that a significant portion of Israel's oil needs are met by Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, with oil transported through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline and then shipped to Israel from the Turkey's Ceyhan Port by tankers.

Their protests have not been without consequence, as members of the movement have faced detention for their actions. For instance, on April 6, during a protest on İstiklal Street, 43 members of the movement were arrested while demanding a trade embargo on Israel. The detentions have drawn attention to the delicate balance between freedom of expression and the effectiveness of protests in Turkey.

The movement defines itself as anti-Zionist, anti-imperialist, and anti-capitalist, and it continues to advocate for Palestinian rights and an end to trade relations that they view as supporting Israeli policies. (EMK/VK)