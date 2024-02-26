bianet expresses solidarity with Palestinian journalists

About five months have passed since Israel initiated its attack on the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023. In the 143 days of the ongoing war against Palestine, Israel has claimed the lives of 100 journalists, according to the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate. This amounts to 10% of the journalists in the Gaza Strip, as reported by the syndicate.

Describing this massacre as a "horrific and unjust tragedy," the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) has declared February 26 as the Day of Solidarity with Palestinian Journalists in collaboration with the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate (PJS).

IFJ, along with affiliated unions worldwide, will observe a minute of silence today to honor the journalists who lost their lives.

bianet stands in solidarity with Palestinian journalists. Alongside Ruken Tuncel, Vecih Cuzdan, Ayşegül Özbek, Tuğçe Yılmaz, Hikmet Adal, Aren Yıldırım, Pınar Erol, Dilek Sarıgül, Evrim Kepenek, and Doğan Ay, all bianet staff members declare their support for Palestinian journalists. (HA/VK)