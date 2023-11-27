Protesting greenhouse workers in İzmir climb rooftop on 98th day

The ongoing protest by workers at Agrobay Greenhouse in İzmir, has reached its 98th day. The demonstration began on August 23 after several employees were terminated for joining the Tarım-Sen agricultural workers union.

Today, five women workers took their grievances to the rooftop of a five-story building in Bergama's town square, demanding their rightful compensation and wages. The workers expressed their frustration, declaring, "No one has solved our problem. If this issue is not resolved today, we will end our lives. There is no turning back."

The situation escalated when police intervened, resulting in the detention of the five women. Tarım-Sen President Umut Kocagöz criticized the intervention, pointing out the lack of precautions taken around the building during the protest.

Kocagöz emphasized that the union was unaware of the workers' rooftop protest, stating, "The workers not only threatened us but also the entire public with their lives. This issue has now become Turkey's problem. Thirty-nine workers have been fired, and for 98 days, they have been denied any rights. If the Turkish public is incapable of persuading a single employer to grant these workers their rights, we leave it to their judgment."

Additionally, Kocagöz noted that the detained workers provided statements at the Bergama District Police Station.

Background

Agrobay Greenhouse is a company that produces and exports tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers and eggplants from its greenhouses in Bergama, İzmir. The company claims to be the largest greenhouse in Europe in terms of its heating system, which is powered by geothermal resources, according to its website.

However, the company has also been accused of violating workers’ rights and union freedoms. According to the Tarım-Sen union, it has fired 39 workers since August 2020 for joining the union and demanding better working conditions.

The union says that the workers have not received their severance pay, notice pay, annual leave pay and overtime pay, and that they have been subjected to intimidation and threats by the company management.

The workers have been protestingfor 98 days, demanding their rights and reinstatement.

The workers say that they have been working in harsh conditions, such as high temperatures, long hours, low wages and lack of social security, and that they have the right to join a union and to have a collective bargaining agreement.