Agrobay Greenhouse workers get unpaid wages after months of protests

Workers of Agrobay Greenhouse, who were dismissed from their jobs for joining the union, have achieved their first victories in their ongoing struggle since August 23, obtaining their unpaid wages and annual leave payments.

The Agricultural Workers Union (Tarım-Sen) stated in a social media post that "the process is ongoing for the remaining receivables."

Since August 23, workers who were fired from Agrobay Greenhouse in Bergama, İzmir for joining the Agricultural Workers Union (Tarım-Sen) have achieved their first victory in their ongoing resistance.

After being dismissed, female workers had organized protests in front of the company in Bergama, İzmir, and had been subjected to several instances of police violence. Upon the failure to meet their demands, they initiated a march to Ankara, the capital, on March 18. They arrived in Ankara on March 25 and held meetings with officials from the Ministry of Labor and Social Security and political party representatives.

"Following these meetings, Agrobay management took a step towards negotiation by arranging a meeting between the workers' lawyer and the company's lawyer to reach a settlement. We presented the calculation table of the workers' receivables to the company, thus initiating our negotiation ground," said Tarım-Sen.

Describing this achievement as the first victory of Agrobay workers, Tarım-Sen emphasized its significance and historical importance, stating that they will continue to follow up on the process until the workers receive their rightful compensations.

Tarım-Sen stated, "In case of any negative developments regarding compensations, we will continue our resistance. We invite all sectors following our struggle to support our process until we obtain our remaining rights."