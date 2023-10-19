Political parties, doctors, trade unions, feminists march to Israel's consulate

Political parties, trade unions, professional organizations, and feminists gathered in Istanbul at the Levent Metro exit yesterday in the evening and marched towards the Israeli Consulate in order to protest the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza. Banners carried during the march read, "Massacre in Gaza! Stop Israel" and "Cut all ties with Israel."

Throughout the march, slogans were chanted, including "Condemnation is not enough, boycott Israel," "Imperialism will be defeated, the oppressed will win," "Israel, the murderer, get out of Palestine," "A thousand salutes to those who resist in Palestine," "No to war, we want peace now," and "Down with Israel, down with the USA."

A minute of silence was observed in memory of those who lost their lives in Gaza. Following the tribute, Dr. Ertuğrul Oruç, General Secretary of the Istanbul Medical Chamber's Executive Board spoke, saying, "Last night, a hospital in Gaza was bombed. We, as the Istanbul Medical Chamber, are here in our white coats to stand against those responsible for this brutality. We stand with the entire Palestinian people after the savage massacre that occurred yesterday. Our white coats have been stained with blood." Oruç then read a joint statement on behalf of DİSK (Confederation of Progressive Trade Unions), KESK (Confederation of Public Employees Unions), TTB (Turkish Medical Union), and TMMOB (Union of Chambers of Turkish Engineers and Architects).

The joint statement by the four organizations read as follows:

"Israel intentionally and deliberately bombed the Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza last night, which housed hundreds of patients, civilians, and healthcare workers. As a result, hundreds (according to some sources, over a thousand) have lost their lives. Israel has, for approximately 75 years, intentionally and willingly killed many Palestinian civilians.

Israel must be held accountable in international courts [...] The hospital massacre stands in a category completely distinct from all other armed actions. Bombing a hospital represents an entirely different level. It is the lowest, most despicable, and most barbaric level of humanity. This level is on par with Nazi Germany, Mussolini's Italy, and ISIS. With this act, Israel has once again proven its character as a perpetrator and barbarian, practically signing its name beneath it. We vehemently condemn this massacre perpetrated by Israel. We offer our condolences to the Palestinian people and extend our heartfelt solidarity. with them Israel, by intentionally and willingly bombing a hospital, a place that is off-limits even during times of war according to all international conventions, has blatantly violated this law. Therefore, Israel should be severely punished in international courts.

We support the call by the Palestinian people for boycotting Israel [...] Countries around the world, especially Turkey, should support the Palestinian people's call for a boycott, sever all ties with Israel, apply pressure on Israel to open a humanitarian corridor to Gaza, and put an end to the attacks. The massacres suffered by the Palestinian people are not solely their concern; the root of the issue lies in imperialist interests and ambitions. Israel represents this in the Middle East and the USA, NATO, and so on in other places. While the actors may change, the victims are always the oppressed peoples and the working class.

Israel must end all its operations targeting Gaza immediately, allow for a humanitarian corridor to Gaza, and be held accountable for all its massacres, including the recent one. We, as friends of the Palestinian people, will continue to show our solidarity with them and protest against Israel's massacres at every opportunity. Long live the brotherhood of nations! Long live a free Palestine!"

Next, Deniz Demirdöven read out the joint statement of the İstanbul Labor and Democracy Platform:

"For a joint struggle against imperialism for the liberation of the Palestinian people and all the peoples of the region

"Zionist Israel, with its bombing of the hospital in Gaza yesterday, has killed hundreds of Palestinians. Israel continues its occupation with massacre and genocide. Those who have been supporting Israel for days, primarily the United States and all imperialist powers, are accomplices in this occupation, massacre, and genocide. The imperialist and Zionist occupation that has been ongoing in Palestine for over a century is now being carried out as a war of massacre and ethnic cleansing. Those who remain silent in the face of this ruthless war and those who legitimize Israel's occupation are complicit in these massacres.

The Palestinian people, just as in the past, resist the imperialist and Zionist occupation with all their might. The resistance of the Palestinian people is legitimate. Zionist Israel is conducting a dirty occupation. The United States, responsible for imperialist occupation policies throughout the Middle East, is also responsible for the tears and bloodshed. Whether in Afghanistan, Iraq, or Palestine, it is U.S. imperialism that is responsible for the bloodshed. The liberation of the Palestinian people and all the peoples of the region is possible through a joint struggle against imperialism.

Despite the ongoing occupation and massacre for days, the AKP government has not taken any steps other than issuing condemnation statements. All military, economic, and diplomatic relations between Turkey and Israel continue. Concrete steps must be taken to support the legitimate resistance of the Palestinian people and to stop Israel's ongoing occupation, massacre, and genocide.

All military, economic, and diplomatic relations with Israel must be severed! Bilateral agreements must be canceled! American bases must be closed immediately! We, as the workers, progressives, revolutionaries, and patriots of this country, follow in the footsteps of Deniz [Gezmiş] and Mahir [Çayan], and we stand with the honorable struggle of the Palestinian people. All should speak out in support of the honorable struggle of the Palestinian people to uphold humanity. We call on all our people to support the resistance of the Palestinian people and to fight against the Israeli occupation and massacre. Down with the imperialist and Zionist occupation! Long live an independent and free Palestine."

A feminist platform named Women are Strong Together also protested Israel's attack in Gaza in front of the consulate. The women who participated carried banners that read "Women stand with the Palestinian people," "Free Palestine from the River to the Sea," "End the Israeli genocide immediately," and "Palestinian women are not alone."

In their statement they said, "Gaza has been bombed relentlessly for 12 days. There is no day or hour without bombs raining down on people's heads. We are living in days where a Palestinian is killed every five minutes. The numbers are increasing every day. 1000, 2000, 3000. Palestinians are being erased in front of the whole world. The Israeli army has even killed people in places designated as evacuation zones.

"We reject the hypocritical attitude that says 'No to war in Palestine' but turns a blind eye to the deaths in Rojava. We say stop the bombardment in Gaza immediately, stop the occupation of Palestine." (AEK/PE)